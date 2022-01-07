Betis fans ask for Diego Lainez to leave

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 07.01.2022





Diego lainez has had very few minutes with Betis, just in the 2021-2022 season It adds up to 317, but for the fans of this team, it is enough time in which he should have demonstrated his quality, so they ask him to leave the club.

The fans of this institution ask to be traded to another team, preferably to return to Mexico, since they consider it does not have a level for European football.

In the League, just on January 2 he had the opportunity to start and could only stay 45 minutes on the court against Celta Vigo.

Now please catch a plane, a patera or a bicycle and return it to Mexico because the bulk of @ DiegoLainez10 neither his parents want to see him play … what a bad thing – Adrian Leon (@neruxeh) January 2, 2022

Lainez, when he received the opportunity, was used as a trigger, but now the fans expected to see a better performance from the Mexican, but they were left to duty.

“Diego Lainez has shown today that he has to go out. He has no level to play. I was one of those who asked for more minutes, but after today, transfer and wait for him to do something”, is one of several comments against Lainez .

Diego Lainez has shown today that he has to leave. It has no level to play.

I was one of those who asked for more minutes but after today, I give up and wait for me to do something – Belén G. ???? (@ belenita86) January 2, 2022

