Billionaire Ray Dalio Advises Investors To Make A “Reasonable” Hole For Bitcoin In Their Portfolios

The businessman explained that the cryptocurrency has never been hacked and that it could further reduce the market capitalization of gold.

American billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, stated in a recent interview with The Investors Podcast that by 2022 all investors should assign Bitcoin a spot “reasonable“in their wallets.

When asked by interviewer William Green what would be a sensible assignment, Dalio replied that he agrees with billionaire Bill Miller’s view of between 1 and 2% the most suitable percentage.

The businessman argued that bitcoin, during the last decade, has been shown to be safe against ‘hacks’ and that the adoption rates of this cryptocurrency suggest that it could further reduce the market capitalization of gold.

“Bitcoin is now worth around 1 trillion dollars, while the gold that is not in the hands of central banks and is not used for jewelry is worth around 5 trillion, “Dalio noted.” When I see that, I take it into account because I think that, over time, it is inflation hedging assets likely to improve“.

However, Dalio also highlighted the risks the cryptocurrency faces, such as the fanaticism surrounding the bitcoin community and the actions governments could take to halt its advance.

“In the history, [los gobiernos] they have banned gold and silver, and they could ban bitcoin. Digital currencies are more traceable in many ways. If you have a gold coin, it is not traceable, it is not connected to the digital network. That also has to do with ‘hacks’ “, Dalio warned, adding that this supposes”a risk to our society“and therefore strongly advocates having a diversified investment portfolio.