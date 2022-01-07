Bitcoin at $ 100,000? They anticipate that it will soon beat gold as an asset

The Bitcoin could be worth more than u $ s 100,000 according to the latest bank report Goldman sachs, which argues that a significant increase in the value of this cryptocurrency could be seen if people continue to use it as a safe haven asset in the same way that the cryptocurrency is used. gold.

According to the report of the banking institution, if Bitcoin is established as an asset used mostly as “store of value“, then an increase of up to 50% in the next 5 years and a profitability of 18% thanks to its current price.

It should be clarified that these estimates were made with the current price of Bitcoin, which has been floating between the u $ s 43,000 Y u $ s 48,000 for a few weeks now –and not with the record price that reached in November of US $ 69,000-.

WHAT ARE THE REFUGIO ASSETS

The forecast made by Goldman Sachs requires an important factor, as explained in it, and that is that people begin to use it as an asset with the sole objective of saving the value of their savings –something that is happening at the moment-.

This occurs because the sole purpose of the active shelters is resist inflation and maintain its value despite anything, while their main counterpart is the fact of not giving no traditional return (as it happens with stocks, fixed terms or financial instruments of the style).

With this in mind, another of the conditions that must be met for Bitcoin to reach $ 100,000 is that there is a consistent increase in its market capitalization. Currently it is estimated that it is u $ s 700,000 million (which represents 20% of the market for safe havens), while an increase is expected in the coming years due to the rise in demand therein.

The only problem that is found at the moment with this asset is in the Difficulty for the Bitcoin network to be adopted institutionally, but according to the investment bank this “will not stop the demand for it.”

ALTCOINS SERVE AS ACTIVE SHELTER

But while estimates assure that Bitcoin is the best safe haven asset to invest in right now –mainly because there is a stagnation in the gold market that does not allow it to gain value against inflation in the US– The same cannot be said for the rest of the cryptocurrencies.

It happens that the rest of the crypto market (known as altcoins for being “alternative currencies“) has such great instability that it is impossible to recommend it as a hedge investment against inflation .

One of the only projects that can be recommended, always with constant monitoring of your quote, is Ethereum, since this asset demonstrated in recent years a sufficient stability to be considered a good safe haven asset.