Bitcoin Enters the “Dead Zone”: What It Means and Why It Is Dangerous

This Friday, January 7, Bitcoin is trading at US $ 42,300 and accumulates a weekly drop of 12% that dragged the rest of the market.

Ether, the second most valuable cryptocurrency, fell 15% and round the US $ 3,200; while Binance Coin, the digital currency of the Binance exchange, fell 13% and trades at US $ 453.

Other cryptocurrencies such as Cardano, Hex, XRP and Luna accumulate a fall of 9%, 23%, 10% and 20% respectively.

This drop in cryptocurrency prices impacted the total market capitalization, which fell around 1.2% and struggles to stay above $ 2 billion.

What can happen to the price of Bitcoin in January, February and March?

According to an analyst at the Tradingview platform, Bitcoin entered a “deadly zone” and “the situation is critical”.

“The price does not get off the ground and is likely to end up plummeting to $ 37,000, where there is strong support. There would be a possibility of a rebound in that figure “ explains an anonymous user.

Source: Tradingview. The Bitcoin Dead Zone.

Other experts from the same platform have the same look: the cryptocurrency Bitcoin entered a period of price correction.

“It is very possible that February will be a month of stabilization. We must maintain the accumulation while Bitcoin retakes its rise in early March, therefore, the pending falls will occur in January and part of February, “predicts an analyst at Tradingview.

Cryptocurrencies: the reason why they fall in price

Bitcoin

This week, the US Federal Reserve announced that they will increase their 2022 interest rate and analysts suggest that the decision had a high impact on the cryptocurrency market. What does this mean? The United States entered an inflationary spiral due to the pandemic around the 6.8%, a record number since 1982, according to statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Due to inflation and because the Wall Street Stock Exchange is not generating the same returns as before, The Federal Reserve raised the rate of US bonds in order to stem a possible recession in the economy. Additionally, the 6.8% inflation had a direct impact on the US dollar and weakened it as a currency. For these reasons, the United States needs higher rate financing and more Treasury bills to keep its economy stable and strengthen its currency.

