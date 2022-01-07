Bitcoin price returns to September levels, above $ 42,200

Key facts: Bitcoin’s hash rate is also down at 170.8 EH / s, something not seen since December.

Tailings of the Kazakh conflict and papers from the FED continue to affect the price of BTC.

Back to September levels. The price of bitcoin (BTC) maintains its downtrend this Friday, January 7, and is trading above USD 42,200, extending the losses it has dragged since the end of December.

According to the data from CoinMarketCap, the first cryptocurrency on the market has an average price of USD 42,255, which represents a decrease of 1.29% compared to the previous day, when it was trading at $ 42,800.

This was not seen since September 29, 2021, date when BTC was initiating a series of rallies That, a few days later, made it mark a new all-time high of $ 68,000.

After subsequent drops, bitcoin traded between USD 49 thousand and USD 50 thousand, a trend that lasted until January 2, when it fell to $ 47,000 and then lost resistance at $ 45,000, a fact recorded by CriptoNoticias.

Bitcoin operates with prices not seen since the last days of September 2021. Source: CoinMarketCap.

External influences on BTC

BTC correction responds to drop in hash rate due to protests in Kazakhstan, second country that concentrates the greatest processing power of the Bitcoin network.

Political conflicts led to the cutting off of Internet service, essential for miners to be able to work. According to the information collected by this newspaper, the government of the Asian country faces intense street protests.

For this reason, they limited access to broadband, in addition to mobile telephony. This, of course, It disconnected the mining nodes located in that country from the Bitcoin network.

And not only that. The publication of documents from the December meeting of the United States Federal Reserve System (FED), which confirmed an anticipated rise in bond yields, coupled with the growth of omicron cases in the United States, also affected to bitcoin. The news did, in fact, hit Wall Street.

Hash rate also down

As a sign that the blows of the disconnection of nodes in Kazakhstan continue to have an impact, Bitcoin’s hash rate remains low. As of January 6, the hash rate was 170.8 EH / s and remains at those values.

It is a level seen just over a week ago, when the indicator was on track to mark a new all-time high, that made BTC open the year on the right foot.

Bitcoin’s hash rate fell to 170 EH / s, something not seen since mid-December. Source: BitInfoCharts.

Prediction fulfilled?

A few days ago, CryptoNews recorded the estimates of a bitcoin trader and analyst from the Netherlands, named Michael van de Poppe. He predicted probable corrections for BTC, finding supports USD 41,000 and USD 42,000, before rising again.

As he said, the fact of falling to about $ 40,000 it could be a growth opportunity, since liquidity will be affected and room for rebound will be opened.

If it is true, then it is likely that bitcoin will not enter a bear market, or bear market. Rather, this gives space to the positive estimates, already provided by traders consulted by CriptoNoticias and which suggest that the pioneer cryptocurrency will have a positive cycle in 2022, nothing to do with what was seen in 2018.