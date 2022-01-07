Brian Heras arrives at Liga de Quito with a purchase option

The cuencano Brian heras will reinforce League of Quito. This was confirmed by the university cast on January 6, 2022. Heras reaches the ‘U’ after having established himself as goalkeeper at Deportivo Cuenca.

At 26, he has defended Cuenca since 2013 and before he went through the Sub 20 of the University Technician. He is a goalkeeper with youth and experience, with 138 games played in Serie A, Copa Sudamericana and other tournaments, who will seek to consolidate himself as a starter in LDU.

“Welcome to ‘King of Cups’! ” was the message that the university students published to receive the new ‘white warrior’.

The goalkeeper will be added for the 2022 season, but there is a purchase option for the end of the year. He is expected on January 7, 2022 to undergo the rigorous medical examinations first.

In LDU they looked for a goalkeeper with experience since November 2021, as a result of the injury of Adrian Gabbarini, who will not be able to start the year until his recovery ends.

One of the names that became more popular was Hernán Galíndez, goalkeeper who finally signed for University of Chile. Among the requests of DT Pablo Marini was to get the contract of a foreign goalkeeper, but the negotiations have not materialized.

League has been reinforced for the moment with League of Quito Zaid Romero (Argentina), Andrés López, Tomás Molina (Argentina) and Michael Hoyos.