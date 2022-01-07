Britney Spears raises the temperature by posting daring naked photos on Instagram

Britney Spears once again he lit Instagram by sharing with his more than 38 million followers, a photograph in which he appears without clothes, covering their private parts only with some funny stickers.

“The energy of the free woman has never felt better”, He wrote at the bottom of the image, a message with which he is presumed to refer to his nudity.

As expected, the publication caused a stir and has generated more than a million reactions so far.

It is important to mention that This is not the first time that “the Princess of Pop” shares a photo with little clothes on his Instagram account. The most recent occurred in September of last year when, to celebrate the end of her father’s guardianship, Jamie Spears posed with suggestive images in which she left little to the imagination.

Hours before its controversial publication, Britney Spears shared with her fans how she felt walking around Los Angeles and enjoy a delicious meal in an exclusive restaurant, as you have not done for some time.

The interpreter of “Toxic” assured that her visit to said property made her feel happy and sexier than ever.

This was Britney Spears’ controversial post: