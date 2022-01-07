Carlos Rivera, without Cynthia Rodríguez, raises up the waves

Carlos Rivera, “without measure” figure in front of the sea with very little | Instagram

Carlos Rivera appears in a photograph that the native of Tláxcala, shared from his Instagram account and stirred up the waves with very little: “Without measure.”

Described the singer Mexican, Carlos Rivera, in a brief caption with which he accompanied the flirty photo from his official account and which caused euphoria among his fan club: “Las riveristas”.

The famous one, born on March 15, 1986, “Academy winner”In 2004, it appears on a postcard from a pool placed in front of the sea which accompanied with the message:

Moments that I lived without measure … mentions the description of the composer who appears in profile with a big smile.

Carlos Rivera, “without measure” appears in front of the sea with very little. Photo: Instagram Capture



He is also a “theater actor”, in famous musicals such as “The Lion King“,” Mamma Mía “and currently” José, El Dreamer “, has accumulated 7.5 million subscribers on Instagram until today, it caused quite a madness and its loyal fans reacted immediately to the image shared 20 hours ago.

“WORTHY, Let’s see, let’s see child now, God bless you Rivera, you are going to make me drool where I pee, Simply beautiful #ClubSolotuUSA, I mother new photos today too, Without worrying is how you have to live to live like this here I learned, Jesus from the garden, how good this is, What God does when he is good, What a man, Alaaaa, stay, I am interested in where you deliver “.

The “Cynthia Rodríguez’s boyfriend“He left very little to the imagination while he seems to be modeling very relaxed from an old swimming pool but that does not mean that he stopped accumulating several likes, with 380,968 in total.

How do you know, the interpreter of songs like “Other lives” “How to pay you?”, “I was waiting for you”, among many other hits, is on vacation in Tulum.

Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra and Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz decided to go on a romantic getaway, presumably, after both have shared photos in very similar places.

So far, the couple has kept their “reserved” style, that is to say, without showing themselves together on the postcards they share from their various official accounts, as has happened with some of their other trips.

Likewise, you can see others of the moments that the spoiled of Mexico and Spain have enjoyed, some, rocking on a swing, and in another, from a large net bed, where the singer Cynthia Rodríguez also starred in a postcard. that at some point they let themselves be captured together on a postcard?

Fans of the acclaimed couple are constantly questioning, however, until today, it is suspected that both are determined to look for their first baby and this new adventure could be the ideal pretext, suggest the fans.