Celta de Vigo revealed details of Orbelín Pineda’s contract and left all Mexico speechless

Celta de Vigo made the signing of Orbelín Pineda official after releasing a quota of foreigners and surprised the fans of Mexico with the details of the contract.

January 07, 2022 08:56 hs

The arrival of Orbelín Pineda to Celta de Vigo was made official through a Twitter post in which they reported some more details about the contract that the former Cruz Azul player will have.

The signing of Wizard It promises to be one of the important movements for the next matches for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers with the Mexico National Team to raise its football quality and rank Gerardo Martino’s squad list.

As for its continuity in the Spanish entity in the middle of the competition for La Liga Santander, from the official Twitter account of the institution that Eduardo Coudet coaches, they ended up publishing a statement with the details.

“After the conclusion of his contract with Cruz Azul, of the Mexican international. Orbelín Pineda (Coyuca de Catalán, (03/24/1996) signs until June 2027 and reaches the celestial team endorsed by an extraordinary career marked with several league titles and Copa, the Gold Cup, and the Concacaf Champions League “ starts a fragment from the beginning of the statement.

Then they tried to describe the 27-year-old Mexican star’s style of play: “Orbelín Pineda, the ‘maguito’ is a versatile footballer, who in attack plays with ease and success both in both bands and on the inside and can also occupy the position of midfielder. He has fantastic technical conditions, hence the nickname of magician , and a great vision of the game, qualities that led him to enjoy a resounding success in his country “.

Finally, they revealed the main objective of their arrival at the Vigo institution: “The Mexican international will immediately join the team’s training sessions to shorten his adaptation period as much as possible, a task for which he will have the valuable support of his teammate Néstor Araujo.”