Changing the color of the car with the push of a button is no longer science fiction

Black and white are two of the colors that are sold the most, also among them is gray and only later comes blue. This car is Ideal for the undecided, because it can be white, black or stay in the middle. Has presented it BMW at CES 2022, like many other technology and electronics innovations that manufacturers and developers exhibit in one of the most important points of the calendar of international fairs or exhibitions of each year.

The car is called BMW iX Flow, and what allows you to changing the color is the big news. All an originality, which associated with the most recent electric model of the house of Bavaria, forms a special attraction in Las Vegas.

How does the system that changes the color of the car work?

Just at the push of a button. Although the interesting thing is to understand how this metamorphosis is achieved. BMW has covered its electric SUV with a material called E Ink, which is the same that is used in the screens of e-books that thousands of people use.

Is about a wrapper containing millions of electronic ink microcapsules the thickness of a human hair. Each of those capsules is filled with negatively charged white pigments and positively black pigments. Thus, an electric field causes the white or black pigments to accumulate on the surface of the microcapsules according to the choice selected.

Why could someone with a white car paint it black?

The answer is almost automatic. For the season of the year in which it is, for example. Yes in summer the car is white, it will reject the heat of the sun’s rays, helping to keep the interior heated at a lower temperature. Conversely, in winter, a black car will absorb the heat generated by the sun, allowing the interior to heat up more quickly and easily, and therefore in a greener by requiring less energy to generate heat.

It could also have other uses, how to change color for sbe seen more easily in certain circumstances, as at night or vice versa, darkening to be better detected on a route in broad daylight.

Electrophoretic technology is also energy efficient, since the current only needs to flow to go from one color to another. For now, your application is in the advanced research and design phase , and it is not intended to be incorporated into a series production.

But there is something hopeful and innovative in the words of Frank Weber, head of development Bmw: “Digital experiences will not be limited to just screens in the future. There will be more and more fusion of the real and the virtual. With the BMW iX Flow, we bring the body to life. “

For now, the system is developed only in these two colors But at the speed that technologies develop, the second question also comes without much thought: How long will it take before you can choose the color from a gigantic palette of colors?

