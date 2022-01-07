China’s State Grid Corporation connects the world’s largest pumped hydroelectric plant – The Energy Newspaper

State Grid Corp of China, the country’s largest state power company, recently commissioned the world’s largest pumped storage hydroelectric power plant.

The 3.6 gigawatt Fengning Pumped Storage Power Plant, consisting of 12 reversible turbine-pump units of 300 megawatts capacity each, is located in Hebei province, about 180 kilometers from the country’s capital, site of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

With a designed annual power generation capacity of 6,612 terawatt-hours and an annual pumped storage capacity of 8,716 billion hours, it also has the largest underground pumped storage facility, State Grid said.

Pumped storage hydropower is the most common type of energy storage in use today. These plants save excess energy by pumping water from a lower reservoir to a higher one at night when electricity demand is low and release water to generate power during the day when demand is high.

Increasing pumped storage hydroelectric capacity is vital to promote the transition to green energy in China. The country aims to have 62 GW of storage facilities operating by 2025 and 120 GW by 2030, said the National Energy Administration.

The operation of the pumped storage hydroelectric power plant will be responsible for all venues for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, a move to help fulfill China’s green commitment to host the games with clean energy, it said. Xin baoan, President of State Grid.

The Fengning Pumped Storage Facility will function as a peak power plant for the safe and stable operation of the Beijing-Tianjin-North Hebei grid while balancing the intermittent power supply of large wind and solar farms in North Hebei and Mongolia. Inside, he said.

When operating at full capacity, the plant is capable of storing energy generated by renewable energy of up to 40 million kWh, which not only helps to ensure the stable and constant operation of the electricity grid in North China, but also boosts the clean transition of the power grid. The country’s energy mix, facilitating the country’s efforts to reach peak carbon by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, he said.

State Grid said this is also the first time that a pumped storage hydroelectric power plant has been connected to a flexible DC grid.

Wei Hanyang, energy market analyst at the research firm BloombergNEF, said that as the world’s largest energy storage unit that can last for 10.8 hours, the Fengning Hydroelectric Pump Station is well located to support key regions such as Beijing and Tianjin.

This area is also dense with renewable energy, the intermittency of which requires a robust production stabilizer, he said.

Construction of the project’s first phase began in May 2013, while phase two began construction in September 2015, the company said.



