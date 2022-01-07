Chivas presents three infections of COVID-19: Which players are they?

After the tests carried out in the last hours inside the Club Guadalajara both players, technical body and staff, it was reported that there were three positive cases of COVID-19, those who are already isolated and without major problems in their state of health, prior to the Day 1 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament where they will host Mazatlán.

Through its official page, the Rebaño Sagrado released results of tests to detect coronavirus where it was revealed that they did present confirmed cases and despite the fact that they did not air the names of those infected, it turned out that they were midfielder Fernando Beltrán, defender Luis Olivas and the reinforcement Roberto Alvarado, according to the journalist Natalia León.

With this, the three were separated from the campus. and they will have to be in isolation for at least five days until they take the test again to find out if they are still infected with COVID-19. What drew attention is that the young Yrizar, is registered with Tapatío, but he appeared on the list of the rojiblanco first team.

“The Directorate of Sports Sciences of Chivas informs that prior to their match on date 1 of the 2022 Closing Tournament, andThis week, constant COVID tests have been carried out and, at the moment, the team registers 3 positive cases. All of them are in isolation and with proper medical follow-up according to the established health protocol for the club and Liga MX “, was what appeared on the portal of Chivas.

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara face Mazatlán Futbol Club de Beñat San José, in the match corresponding to matchday one of Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of the MX League, scheduled for Sunday, January 9 at 6:00 p.m.