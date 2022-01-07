Chris Noth is eliminated from the end of And Just Like That … after allegations of sexual abuse

Described as a continuation of Sex and the city, the Serie And just like that … (HBO Max) allowed actor Chris Noth to reprise his role as Mr. Big, the romantic interest of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). A participation –spoilers below– that marked a return and immediately a surprising farewell, because the character dies of a heart attack at the end of the first chapter.

After the premiere of that episode, The Hollywood Reporter reported two accusations of sexual abuse against Noth, allegedly in 2004 and 2015. Later, the testimony of a third woman was published by The Daily Beast.

The last consequence of these revelations has to do specifically with the return of And just like that … and their role. While Big is dead in the story, the role was considered to appear briefly in the final chapter, which will hit the streaming platform the first week of February.

Chris Noth. Photo: Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP, File

In this, as specified by the TV Line portal, Carrie travels to Paris to spread the ashes of her partner in the Seine River, at which point – licenses aside – Big appears to her. Now, says the medium, that small scene that was already filmed between Noth and Parker was eliminated from the final montage of the episode.

Previously, after the complaints against him, the exercise equipment company Peloton downloaded a commercial from the networks that brought back the actor in his character as Sex and the city.

To that was added that he was later fired from the series The Equalizer, where I had a secondary role, and his representation agency terminated his contract. The 67-year-old interpreter has permanently denied the allegations, calling them “categorically false.”