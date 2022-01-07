Chucky Lozano receives the worst news in Napoli and his future at the club is in danger

The Mexican Hirving Lozano receives very bad news in Napoli and questions his future at the club

January 05, 2022 18:00

Napoli prepares for the return to Serie A this Thursday, January 6, against Juventus for date N ° 20. Those led by Luciano Spalletti will face a very difficult game in which they are excited to score three points.

The first part of the Italian tournament was very good for the team and they finished third in the standings with 39 points, seven below the leader, Inter Milan.

For this reason, in this second part of the championship they will try to fight to be champions and for this the directive tried to reinforce the team in the best way.

In the middle of the renewal of some contracts, an important clause was applied by the president Aurelio Di Laurentiis, something that would affect the future of Hirving “Chucky” Lozano in the establishment.

As reported by the Soy Calcio account on Twitter, “From now on, the 3.5M net that De Laurentiis offered to Insigne will be Napoli’s new salary ceiling for future contracts.”

He also added that players will be affected by this change: “For now, players like Koulibaly, Mertens, Lozano or Osimhen surpass it. And Insigne himself, of course.”

Will this condition Lozano’s future at the Italian club?