Clarissa Molina and her boyfriend Vicente Saavedra became parents

Clarissa Molina and Vicente Saavedra’s relationship is going from strength to strength and apparently they have decided to take a new step by naming themselves the parents of a new family member.

It is about an American Bully puppy called “Azuul”, with whom they posed next to the Christmas tree in a photo published on social networks to send nice wishes to their followers.

However, at that time they made no further mention of their new son, but now, they created a profile for him on the social network Instagram to share images of his pet with all the fans of the couple.

“Hello, my name is Azuul. I have the best parents Clarissa and Vicentand. I love to play and sleep”Reads the profile description.

They also published the first photo of the puppy outdoors and wrote: “Hello everyone, welcome to my world”.

Among the comments, Clarissa herself expressed: “we love you”.

The first time “Azuul” was seen with the couple was on December 24 when they published an image next to the spectacular Christmas tree that they placed together in Vicente’s mansion.

“Merry Christmas everyone and many blessings”They wrote. The compliments of his followers did not wait, as they immediately commented on the publication with beautiful wishes and congratulating them for the love they have.

“Congratulations, long live love”, “Good health to continue with him”, “Congratulations, blessings to that beautiful couple, if you are happy clari bella, me too and all those who love you, we wish your happiness. LUCK IN EVERYTHING “,” Beautiful long live your love “, were some of the comments from Internet users.

And it is that Clarissa’s fans have followed from the beginning the love she has for her partner, because she herself has dedicated romantic words to him on Instagram expressing everything she feels for him.

“In this and the next life I choose YOU a million times! May God always fill you with a lot of life and health, and continue to be the great human being that you are, noble, with a great heart, a good son, a great father and always ready to give the best of you“, The model wrote in a publication where both are seen in bathing suits in the sea.