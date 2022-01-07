Clinics affected by covid-19 stop consulting patients in person and serve fewer people

The spread of the omicron variant is already affecting the ability to provide medical care in North Texas community clinics.

Members of the staff of two clinics in Dallas have been affected by COVID-19, forcing these care centers to change the way they care for their patients. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 95% of coronavirus infections are due to the omicron variant.

At a West Dallas clinic, waiting times to be seen have increased. Another East Dallas clinic stopped receiving patient visits and only offers video or phone consultations.

The community clinic Los Barrios Unidos (LBU), at 809 Singleton Blvd. and which serves more than 500 patients each week, has a fifth of its staff sick with covid-19, which has forced them to make adjustments in his team.

Sharon Davis, medical director of LBU, indicated that they have had an increase in their demand for up to double the services, which combined with the lack of staff translates into a difficult time for the clinic, a reflection of what happens in other sectors.

“We have a lot more employees than we had before to serve the community, that’s for sure, and they are vaccinated and have received their booster, so they are doing well,” Davis said. “But now we have a spreadsheet with the dates when people are positive and when they might come back; but it seems that as soon as one comes back, the next one is sick ”.

Of the 150 workers at the clinic, around 30 have been infected with COVID-19 and were temporarily separated from their work to prevent further spread.

“Everybody is saying this feels like the early days (of the pandemic) as far as being in healthcare, but now we feel it more with this flood of patients and tests and there are not enough staff, so it’s very hard, ”Davis said. “The biggest problem is that there are so many (contagions) that when our people get sick, we can’t be here to take care of the community.”

This situation causes longer than normal wait times for a consultation or test at the four LBU clinics. This network of clinics is run by a non-profit organization and the majority of its patients are residents of West Dallas, Oak Cliff, and Grand Prairie.

The Agape Clinic, at 4104 Junius St., which primarily serves Hispanics, stopped treating patients in person after several members of its medical staff contracted Covid-19.

Paul Hoffmann, executive director of Ágape, indicated that two of the 12 members of the medical team were infected with covid-19, so they only provide care by phone or by video call to minimize the risk of contagion.

“On Monday I had two staff members who fell ill with covid-19, even when they were vaccinated with boosters; this is 20% of the team, ”said Hoffmann. “I was concerned about how communicable the disease is and felt responsibility for them and their families, so now we are only seeing patients by phone and virtually.”

Hoffmann acknowledged that this measure will impact the care of his patients, as many of them find it more difficult to trust their doctors when consultations are not in person.

“It is not ideal, but we understand that we have a commitment to the community that we cannot fulfill if we get sick, so hopefully we can reopen soon,” Hoffmann said.

The plan is for the clinic to reopen its services next week.

Weekly, the Agape clinic receives around 400 patients; over the past two weeks, the number of consultations has doubled.

Both health care centers have noticed that the omicron is affecting young people the most, whether they are teenagers or in their 20s.

Sharon Davis, from LBU, pointed out that the rate of positivity has reached up to 50% (that of 10 tests that are done, five are positive), which is the highest parameter in the pandemic so far; and most of the patients are young.

“We are seeing many, many twenty-somethings and, unfortunately, many of them have told us that they are tired of (the measures to avoid) covid-19,” Davis said. “They got together over the holidays, they got together at New Years parties and maybe they didn’t take the time to get their booster shots or they aren’t vaccinated. That is the story we have heard the most ”.

Although the infection appears to be more benign with omicron, Davis said, it is still dangerous because more infections will lead to more hospitalizations and deaths.

Paul Hoffmann, from the Agape Clinic, said that although the disease with the omicron variant appears to be more benign, with less severe symptoms, it significantly affects people who have not been vaccinated or who have not received their booster.

“What we are seeing is younger patients, teenagers or in their 20s, who have been infected,” Hoffmann said. “It seems that there are far fewer young people who have been vaccinated.”

Of the patients they receive at the clinic, about 30% are not vaccinated, Hoffmann said.

“I think the idea spread that the disease affected older people more and that made younger people and those with teenagers trust themselves,” he said.

Either way, Hoffmann said, unvaccinated patients have more intense symptoms like a very bad cold, which are complicated in some cases and can end up in the hospital.

Therefore, one of the tasks at Agape has been to convince their patients to get vaccinated, even if this sometimes means individual or family information sessions to explain and try to convince them to receive the covid-19 vaccine.