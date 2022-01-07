Clinton Portis Sentenced for NFL Veterans Program Fraud

The former runner will serve a six-month sentence in federal prison for his participation in a scheme to defraud a health care system for retirees

ASHBURN – Former runner from Washington and the Denver Broncos, Clinton portis, has been sentenced to six months in federal prison and six months of house arrest for your participation in a fraud scheme to the health benefits program for retired NFL veterans.

Portis pleaded guilty to fraud in September for the Charges of Obtaining Nearly $ 100,000 After Filing False and Fraudulent Claims for Medical Equipment Not Provided, according to court documents.

In a document prior to the judgment this Thursday, the Justice Department indicated that it was seeking a sentence at the highest point of the recommended parameter of 10 to 16 months due to the crime he committed Portis. The justice department indicated that it was seeking a judgment older because Portis He continued to deny his guilt until he faced a new trial. The document also noted that Portis did not return the money to the plan until shortly before the judgment.

Portis He was part of a group of former players who submitted false refund claims totaling about $ 2.9 million. In 2006, the NFL established the Gene Upshaw Health Reimbursement Account, designed to help pay medical expenses for retired players. The account provides up to $ 350,000 in profit per player.

In all, 15 former players have pleaded guilty to charges.

Tamarick Vanover, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers, is scheduled to receive judgment January 22.

Former linebacker Robert McCune, considered by the Justice Department as the group’s organizer, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of fraud to the health system, 11 charges of fraud electronic mail and three counts of aggravated identity theft. Face a long judgment in prison.

The other former players who have pleaded guilty are: Joe Horn, Carlos Rogers, Correll Buckhalter, James Butler, Ceandris Brown, John Eubanks, Antwan Odom, Etric Pruitt, Darrell Reid, Anthony Montgomery, Frederick Bennett and Reche Caldwell, who was killed. in 2020.

Buckhalter received a judgment 10 months in prison in October. Others have received judgments of house arrest ranging from six to 10 months, including Bennett, Rogers, Odom, Montgomery and Reid, according to court documents.

Horn, a former wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints, was judgmentgiven in November to three years of probation and at least 200 hours of community service for his participation. He got $ 149,775, but he returned the money.

According to the department of justice, Portis He faced up to 10 years in prison for his participation in the scheme. He was charged with filing false claims totaling $ 99,624 in benefits over a period of two months for undelivered medical equipment. In addition to pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud to the health system, Portis He agreed to reimburse all the money.

Portis, McCune, Eubanks, and Rogers spent a year together with Washington in 2006. Portis, who played for Washington from 2004 to 2010, he is the franchise’s second leading rushing player with 6,824 yards.

Denver recruited Portis in the second round of the 2002 draft and traded him to Washington after the 2003 season, having rushed for a combined 3,099 yards in his first two seasons.

Portis he rushed for 9,923 yards and 75 touchdowns and caught 247 passes for 2,018 yards and five touchdowns in nine NFL seasons.