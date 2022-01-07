Closing 2022 started with 33% more infections than first wave tournament

The beginning of Closing 2022 of the MX League faithfully reflected the increase in the number of infections by covid-19 in the country, as the tournament started this Thursday with a rise of 33 percent of active cases compared to the beginning of the Opening 2020, in July of that year, during the first wave of the pandemic.

After the two tournaments of the 2021 were played with relative normality and a majority of matches with tiers occupied by the fans, for the Closing 2022 The games postponed due to the high number of covid cases returned, with a total of 40, 10 more with respect to 30 from the beginning of Opening 2020.

For this tournament, which began this Thursday in San Luis, the 18 clubs performed 450 PCR tests and antigens between players, technical bodies and staff, in addition to those that were applied in female squads Y minor categories.

Equipment like America, Saint Louis, Blue Cross, Chivas, Striped, Tigers, Saints, Toluca and Pumas presented cases of covid-19 in the tests prior to the start of the tournament, being Tigres and Toluca the ones that more infections registered, with 12 and 7, respectively.

DATE 1 WILL BE PLAYED IN 7 DIFFERENT DAYS

According to the protocols of the MX League, the clubs must do tests at least 72 hours before each match, increasing the frequency of the same with respect to the start of the match. pandemic (Opening 2020), because at that time they were held a week before the matches.

Players who test positive for covid-19 must wait at least 10 days to perform a new test and in case of being negative They will now be able to join the team’s activities.

Faced with this situation, the First date will be disputed in 7 different days, because two of the eight games were postponed: Pumas vs. Toluca for next Monday and Santos vs. Tigers by Wednesday of next week.

Thus, the Conference began this Thursday, to continue Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, in addition to the Leon vs. Atlas which was originally scheduled for the January 19, so that the two finalists from the previous tournament had a more rest week.

The increase in the number of active cases occurs despite the fact that a year and a half ago there were still no vaccines for covid-19, while now most players have completed the vaccination schedules, since at the beginning of last year several teams traveled to U.S to be inoculated.

REFEREES ALSO WITH PROBLEMS FROM COVID-19

The Referees Commission It has also been affected by the new wave, so for this start of the tournament the arbitration appointments must be announced almost at the last moment, because many whistlers have had problems to be able to get tested, since they live in different parts of the country.

More than a year ago, the referees were tested at the facilities of the Mexican Soccer Federation, but now every whistler must do them on your own and send the result to be designated to a match.

Thus, prior to the start of the tournament, teams like Xolos they did not promote their sale of fertilizers like the offers in his clinic for health.

“The Xolos X la Salud Clinic which is located next to the main access of the Hot Stadium will offer its affiliates a special price of $ 299 for those who wish to have antigen testing for the covid-19”Was the promotion of the border team.