Coca-Cola to launch an alcoholic version of its Fresca soft drink

Coca-Cola CEO reveals why he eliminated beloved beverages 4:51

(CNN) – Coca-Cola is tapping into the canned cocktail craze with an alcoholic version of its Fresca soda.

In a partnership between brewery Corona Constellation Brands and Coke, the companies will launch Fresca Mixed, a spirits-based cocktail, later this year.

Fresca is Coke’s second proprietary non-alcoholic beverage to be converted to an alcoholic version. In 2020, he successfully launched the Topo Chico hard seltzer. Pictures and nutritional information for Fresca Mixed have not yet been released.

Constellation and Coke said they will launch the product because Fresca is “seeing an increase in popularity,” because it is calorie-free and sugar-free, making the 64-year-old drink an optimal choice as a mixer.

The companies did not disclose which flavors they will release, but said Fresca Mixed will be “inspired by recipes created by Fresca fans around the world.” A notable admirer is Bravo host Andy Cohen, who commonly drinks a “Frequila” on his show, which mixes tequila and Fresca.

Sales of canned cocktails soared as drinkers seek convenience and new flavors beyond wine and beer. The beverage category grew 53% last year and is projected to grow another 29% over the next three years, according to data from IWSR Drinks Analysis. Constellation research says alternative adult beverages, which include ready-to-drink cocktails, represent an $ 8 billion market and will continue to grow.

Insanity is overshadowing the seltzers with alcohol. After strong sales in recent years, the low-calorie drink has lost popularity and sales as customers grow bored with it.

Coca-Cola rival PepsiCo last year announced its entry into the spirits industry with “HARD MTN DEW,” a 5% alcohol-by-volume, sugar-free canned beverage that it is creating with the Boston Beer Company.