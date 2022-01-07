Copa del Rey: Real Madrid takes revenge against Alcoyano and advances to the second round

Madrid Spain.
Real Madrid managed to close the open wound that his coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted that he had after being eliminated last season by Alcoyano and this time he beat the Alicante team, from the third category of Spanish football, by 1-3, who stood up but saw how in a fateful and unfortunate minute his options to fight to enter the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.
With this victory, the merengue team a year later takes its revenge against the third division team and sealed its pass to the next round.
The meringues, without Modric or Kroos, were shipwrecked in the midfield against the impetus of their rival, who did not allow the midfield men of the white team to connect with the attackers.
On the other hand, Alcoyano opened the field well and continued to arrive with danger, with a tireless work at the tip of Mourad.
Goals
A corner kick in the final stretch of the first half allowed Real Madrid to get ahead on the scoreboard. Militao scored, with a header, in the first Madrid shot between the three sticks.
In the second half, feelings improved at Real Madrid, which with the score in favor no longer felt as subdued as in the first half.
Mariano’s early injury brought Asensio into the game and Ancelotti’s men gained control of the game and depth.
Vicente Parras sought to revolutionize the game with a triple change in search of a tie with half an hour ahead. But the one who revolutionized the clash was Dani Vega, who, in a spectacular personal action, tied the game in the 66th minute when Real Madrid played the best.
The ghost of those that happened last season began to fly over El Collao.
However, in just one minute and with a great deal of fortune, Real Madrid resolved the tie.
First, Asensio put the 1-2 after that his shot hit the central Carlos Blanco and almost next, the fresh out Isco He took advantage of an unfortunate action by the local defense and provoked in a curious action the own goal of goalkeeper José Juan.
The 1-3 left the game seen for sentence and allowed Ancelotti to enter two unprecedented players this season such as Vallejo and especially Dani Ceballos, who returned to the pitch after his injury in the first match of Spain in the past Games Olympic
Data sheet:
1. Alcoyano: José Juan, Lillo, Primi, Carlos Blanco (Raúl, m.60), Pablo Carbonell (Revert, m.80); Dani Vega (Javi García, m.80), Fran Miranda (Juli, m.60), Antón, Andy (Imanol, m.60); Juanan and Mourad.
3. Real Madrid: Lunin; Nacho, Alaba (Vallejo, m.86), Militao, Marcelo; Camavinga (Isco, m.77), Fede Valverde, Casemiro; Rodrygo (Ceballos, m.86), Hazard (Kroos, m.77) and Mariano (Asensio, m.48).
Goals: 0-1, m.39: Militao. 1-1, m.66: Dani Vega. 1-2, m.76: Asensio. 1-3, m.78: Jose Juan, own goal.