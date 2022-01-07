‘Corriere dello Sport’: Suárez will not renew and thinks about MLS

The story of Luis Suárez could end this June with Atlético. The contract ends, yes, but its renewal seems increasingly difficult. The Uruguayan arrived two summers ago from Barcelona with rage for showing that the Catalans, led then by Bartomeu, had been wrong with him. And he showed it: it was key for the rojiblancos to lift their second league title with Simeone as coach, with 21 goals. That was the first of two seasons he signed. Now lives the second, with worse numbers: He has only eight goals and, although he is still the team’s top scorer, dry for 13 games. Too much for a man who lives off them, who feeds on what he hunts in the area.

‘Corriere dello Sport’ informs that the renewal is not in his head, that the decision could have already been made and that, as of July, the Uruguayan soccer player would have made the decision to leave not only Atlético but also LaLiga to play in the MLS, the United States Soccer League.

Coin by Morata

His name was one of those shuffled by Allegri and Juventus to replace Álvaro Morata for if, finally, he signed for Barcelona in this winter market, but yesterday the Italian team’s coach slammed this possibility. “Morata does not move”. Suárez, in the first instance, also would have said no to go to Juve.