Cruz Azul makes official the pass most awaited by its fans: he arrives at the club

After many twists and turns, Blue Cross I managed to close and formalize the signing that many fans expected. Charly rodriguez He is a new soccer player for the cement team and the club made it official through their social networks.

“Mexican. Midfielder Crack. Ladies and gentlemen! Charly Rodríguez is from La Mquina!“The cement cast posted on their social networks as a welcome. Charly played 17 games of the 2021 Apertura tournament with the Rayados, although they could not transcend and were eliminated in the quarterfinal phase. Personally, he scored a goal against Xolos de Tijuana.

The 25-year-old soccer player ends up being part of an important trade for LigaMX, where Luis Romo went to Rayados de Monterrey and Charly played for the Cementero team.

Mexican. Midfielder Crack. % uD83C% uDDF2% uD83C% uDDFD% uD83D% uDD25 Ladies and gentlemen! Charly Rodríguez is from La Mquina! % uD83D% uDC99 pic.twitter.com/CTIQ4XE9PH – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) January 6, 2022

Charly emerged from Rayados in 2016 and that’s why the club fired him with emotion: “We will always remember your dedication and commitment to Club de Futbol Monterrey and the fans. Thank you for the passion you showed in each game and because you are going to win“.

“There is nothing left but to thank the club’s board for these 12 years that I was lucky enough to be Striped. Thanks to every coach and teammate who was with me from Basic Forces. I am happy to have contributed stars to this shield, which was a dream, “Charly expressed.

As the Blue Cross continues to strengthen for the next season. The next soccer player to close will be Cristian Pavn, the striker who plays in Boca and for whom he has been negotiating for weeks.

