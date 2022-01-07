Cruz Azul makes the signing of Charly Rodríguez official

Halftime

Mexico City / 06.01.2022 15:14:04





After days of waiting, Cruz Azul finally announced the hiring of the Mexican midfielder Carlos Rodriguez, who left Rayados from Monterrey ahead of the Closing 2022.

“Mexican. Midfielder. Crack. Ladies and gentlemen!Charly Rodríguez is from La Maquina! “, the cement cast posted on their social networks as a welcome.

The footballer comes from playing 17 matches of the tournament Opening 2021 with the Striped, although they could not transcend and were eliminated in the quarterfinal phase. Scored a goal against Xolos from Tijuana.

Rodriguez Gomez, average 25 years old, joins Blue Cross as part of an exchange that led to Luis Romo to Monterrey; both were part of the Mexican National Team that won the Bronze in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Rayados fires him

Shortly after being announced by Blue Cross, the Monterrey dedicated an emotional video of the tour of Charly rodriguez for the club, from its formation in basic forces to the conquest of titles.

“We will always remember your dedication and commitment to the Soccer Club Monterrey and with the fans. Thank you for the passion you showed in each game and because you came out to win. “

To