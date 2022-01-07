Cybercrime stalks those who telecommute and cryptocurrencies

If you have the impression that cybercrime crimes have grown in an unusual way in recent years, prepare for 2022, because everything points to a rebound like we have never seen. Individuals, institutions and companies must be more vigilant than ever, because cybercrime has gained space, scope and capacity to damage. It is a form of criminal activity that provides minimal risks and great benefits to those who practice it. The new teleworking habits fueled by the pandemic and cryptocurrencies have opened up new attack flanks.

IBM’s annual report on the cost of a data breach in 2021 indicates that 20% of this type of breach of business information was obtained from the theft of user credentials. Remote work for the pandemic was initially done urgently and in many cases without security measures or adequate training for employees. The cost difference when remote work was the factor causing the security breach was about 950,000 euros higher on average than in other cases.

The average cost of a security breach in 2021 reached 3.75 million euros, the highest amount recorded in IBM’s annual report and the sector in which it was most impactful was, as is obvious in the current circumstances , that of health. The gaps in this area went from an average cost of 6.31 million euros to 8.17 million euros in one year.

Another annual report, that of Digital Society in Spain produced by Telefónica, points out in its latest edition that "from the perspective of the hunter, typical of the cybercriminal, the pandemic has multiplied the number of prey that are exposed and that they are very easy to kill." In the corporate sphere, the employee, indicates this work, "is always the weakest link" in the defense strategy of the company.





The criminal organizations behind the attacks use baits to try to deceive employees. They are generally well-planned messages to elicit an active response from the victim in the form of a file download or the introduction of identification credentials. The Telefónica report shows that, with teleworking, “the worker is no longer protected behind the company’s firewalls and walls, but rather operates in the solitude of his home connected to a domestic router, with a security level between low and null ”.

This vulnerability, however, is clearly perceived by the worker, according to a survey that the cybersecurity company Trend Micro conducted in full confinement of 2020 to 13,000 employees from 27 countries, including Spain, in which 89% of Spanish respondents claimed to take seriously the security instructions of their company’s systems department and 87% considered that cybersecurity is, in part, their responsibility.

People over 60 years of age are affected by 28% of losses due to cyber fraud

Spain is not badly positioned on the world scene regarding the perception of this problem and the tools available to combat it. At Global Cybersecurity Index published annually by the International Telecommunications Union, is in fourth place in the world (shared with South Korea and Singapore) and is the second country in the European Union, only surpassed by Estonia. This ranking is based on legal, technical and organizational security measures, along with development capacity and cooperative measures.

The explosion of cybercrime threats is not only focused on companies and official organizations. Anyone can be exposed. An investigation by the ESET company has detected that in 2021 there has been a huge increase in the threat of malware Banking (malicious software) on Android phones, which increased 158.7% in the first quarter of the year and 49% steadily during the second.





Unlike iPhones, Android mobiles can download apps outside of official stores, which exert prior control to avoid having malicious applications (although they can also sneak in some that, sooner or later, are detected and suppressed).

A silent pandemic is that of the computer Trojan WannaCry, which for four years has been attacking a vulnerability in the Windows operating system in attacks ransomware , who ask their victims for a financial ransom, which must be paid in cryptocurrencies, to unlock the infected computers. ESET determines that this malware It is behind 21.3% of this type of attack, according to a report from the second quarter of 2021.





Cryptocurrencies have become the preferred payment method for blackmails from ransomware . FinCEN, the United States financial crime control office, estimates that up to 4.6 billion euros of bitcoin transactions may be linked to payments from the victims of these attacks. And not only that: these types of assets have also entered the list of vulnerable targets with force. From theft of users through cheating techniques on Twitter to reveal the keys to their wallets by filling in false forms, to the audacious theft of 173 million euros last month from the cryptocurrency exchange BitMart.

The FBI’s Cybercrime Department (IC3) also uncovers a trend that disproportionately harms older people. Its latest report reveals that 28% of fraud losses affect people over 60, representing losses of around 885 million euros in the United States alone.

The US estimates that some 4.6 billion euros of bitcoin transactions may be payments from the victims

But all that does not happen far from here. The latest quarterly report of the Agència de Ciberseguretat de Catalunya (ACC) collects that the identity data of more than half of Catalan citizens have been leaked in some leaks suffered during 2021 by companies such as Facebook, The Phone House, Glovo or LinkedIn. Using the ACC and the National Cybersecurity Institute (Incibe) to learn how to protect yourself is a highly recommended idea.





