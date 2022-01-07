“Cyclone bomb” in the United States: what is the meteorological phenomenon that has New York and other cities on alert

U.S.- Strong winds and heavy snowfall they occurred overnight in the eastern United States. They are the effects of the first cyclone bomb from 2022, according to the specialized site AccuWeather. North Americans are vigilant, as the climatic event can produce rapid drops in atmospheric pressure, which translates into rains and powerful winds. This es the second largest snowstorm in the past five days on the East Coast, and that it has even registered degrees below zero.

A snowstorm already fell over Washington, DC, on Monday PABLO PORCIUNCULA – AFP

The heaviest snowfall is expected in New York today, According to AccuWeather: 6 inches of snow is expected to fall. On the east coast, warnings began for the snowstorm that could be felt as far as Maine, in the northern United States.

“The further north you go, the bigger the snow accumulations,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Bernie Rayno told Reuters.

Yesterday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency about the storm. He called on citizens, via Twitter, not to go out, stay safe and stay informed. So did the United States Weather Service, which warned about the icing on surfaces such as roads and highways. On the other hand, the storm has also brought delays. More than two thousand flights were canceled in the northeast area from the United States.

For now, it’s in North Haven, Connecticut, where more snow has fallen. In the same area, the National Meteorological Service of The United States has reported places where more than 25 centimeters have accumulated.

According to AccuWeather, the bomb cyclone is a phenomenon that occurs during a process called “Bombogenesis”, which is basically a wind hurricane. Its main characteristic is that it can intensify because produces rapid drops in atmospheric pressure, and that can bring with it strong winds, rain and also snow.