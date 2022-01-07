Dakota Fanning walks the streets of Los Angeles in a tiny mini skirt

The renowned actress Dakota Fanning took advantage of the good weather in Los Angeles to take a private tennis class, where at the exit she was captured by several photographers who revealed the outfit with which the famous decided to exercise.

It was a set that caught the attention of passers-by and Internet users, made up of a white long sleeve t-shirt and black nylon mini skirt which accompanied with a visor. In addition, inside her bag were the rackets she used during her training.

Although the protagonist of films such as “Once upon a time in Hollywood” and “War of the Worlds” tried to go unnoticed by wearing a mask, the paparazzi cameras They caught her as she was on her way to her car after taking a private class on the sport..

Hours later, the images were already roaming the internet and were causing a sensation among Dakota Fanning fans: “Beautiful”, “Precious Dakota” and “Divine” are some of the answers that are read on the internet.

This has not been the only occasion in which some of her looks have caused a stir in social networks, because through her Instagram account, the famous one has given an image or two where compliments and compliments in her direction cannot be absent .

Such was the case of his most recent publication, where in a carousel of photographs presented some of the moments funniest of the month, including the occasional demonstration of their outfits of the day.

