Delete data from Gmail and other accounts

The first thing we must do is a backup of our data Because this will allow us to protect what interests us in case we delete the Google account forever. It is done from Google Takeout and you export a copy of the content of your Google account to use it in another or simply to save it. When we open the Takeout page it allows us to mark or unmark all the services that we want to include. In our case, 49. We are marking what we want and what we do not want to mark and we go to the “next step” where we will have to choose the type of file, the frequency, and so on.

Google is not just Gmail or the calendar and there are many services that are linked to your email, but you may want to change your work address or simply that you have found a new email.

When we have chosen all the services, we will have the second step: “Choose file type, frequency and destination”From these backups. We choose the frequency between exporting it once or every two months for a year.

We also choose the delivery method:

Email download link

Add to Drive

Add to Dropbox

Add to OneDrive

Add to Box

Once you choose, you choose the type of file: zip or tgz. And finally the maximum of the export from 1 GB to 50 GB. Google indicates: “Exports larger than this will be divided into multiple files.”

When you have it, we just have to click on “create export”.

Delete account

Once we have all the data, we can delete the Google account completely. Google has a website that allows us to delete our profile or account directly, without complications. But you must bear in mind that everything will be completely erased and that we should read well before confirming the process.

Google says the following:

You are trying to delete your Google account, which offers you access to different Google services. You will no longer be able to use any of these services, and you will lose your account and your data. You could also lose access to the non-Google services that you use mailaddress@gmai.com. For example, if you use this email address as the recovery email address on your bank account, you may have trouble recovering your bank account password. If you continue, you will need to change your email address for all non-Google services where you use it.

Next, you see everything that will be eliminated in each of the services:

In Google Drive : How many files deleted

: How many files deleted In Gmail : How many conversations

: How many conversations In GPay if there are subscriptions, balances or services

if there are subscriptions, balances or services In Youtube will be removed if there is an associated channel

will be removed if there is an associated channel At calendar logged events will be deleted

logged events will be deleted In contacts , all the ones you have synced

, all the ones you have synced In Google Chrome , all bookmarks saved

, all bookmarks saved In Applications and digital content, you lose all Google purchases

You can read all the data and finally we must check two boxes:

Yes, I agree that I am still responsible for charges I have incurred due to pending financial transactions and I am aware that, under certain circumstances, the proceeds will not be credited to me.

Yes, I want to permanently delete this Google account and the data it contains.

When we have checked everything and we are sure, we only have to tap on the blue button that we will find at the bottom of the account: REMOVE BILL.

What do we erase?

It is necessary to know that the moment we delete our Google account, we will lose all the data and content associated with that account. That is, we will lose our emails, files, photos, videos, calendars, etc.. In addition, after deleting your Google account you will no longer be able to log in with it in Google services such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Play, etc. Not only are you going to delete your email, but you are going to eliminate much more than this. At the time of making the backup we will see that there are many different data that are linked to your Google account and that will be lost if we delete it.

Some of the ones we are going to see are the following: