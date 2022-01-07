Did Alejandra Guzmán die? They filter chilling news and leave the Pinal dynasty in shock

Mexico City.- The members of the Pinal dynasty have lived some very complicated days because after the recent hospitalization of his matriarch, doña Silvia Pinal, a few hours ago the news emerged that Alejandra Guzman there was lost life.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

Did the famous Mexican rocker die? Fortunately the performer of hits like Queen of Hearts Y My worst mistake It is in perfect condition and she herself took advantage of her social networks to deny his supposed death.

It turns out that yesterday, Thursday, January 6, various portals of Youtube They launched fakes news about ‘La Guzmán’ because they announced that he had lost his life after testing positive for Covid-19, like doña Silvia.

Mexico mourns his departure! … Last minute: Alejandra Guzmán very serious, “they wrote in the headlines.

The mother of Frida sofia did not hesitate to speak out before this outrageous news and through his stories of Instagram denied his death or that his health has been worsened by the coronavirus.

Rockers, I’m good, taking care of myself and improving … do not create false news, “wrote Alejandra.

Source: YouTube Sale el Sol