Did they give you an Echo? 7 Alexa skills you need to know

When you say, “Alexa, start your 7-minute workout,” your speaker will guide you through this set of exercises made famous by being recommended by some scientific studies .

Now that the holidays are over, a good way to compensate for excesses is with some exercise . Alexa has several skills that can help you. The most interesting is undoubtedly the 7 minute workout , which you can install from here.

And precisely because maybe we have spent a bit at Christmas parties and our pants are tight (I can attest that mine is), we started with something to remedy that and take care of ourselves.

2. Use Alexa to focus or relax

Your speaker Threw out can be very useful to help you rest with sounds according to what you want. Various skills they make it easy for you.

You have sounds for yoga and also environmental sounds of the beach, the forest and many more.

3. Use Alexa to play

Alexa can be your playmateWhether you are bored alone or want to liven up a party.

You have everything from a skill game that imitates an Escape Room, up to the classic I see, I see.

4. Use Alexa as a home alarm

There are several skills security and, with your Amazon speaker Threw out You can control the compatible security domotics that you have installed.

One of the easiest additional ways to increase that security is turn Alexa into a home deterrent alarm with this skill, so that the speaker gives the alert when you tell it.

5. Alexa can be your kitchen boy

There are also many skills from Alexa that can help you cook. One of the ones we like the most is Cookpad, the website with endless recipes, which will always have an easy idea that you can do.

And if you have a party at home and you want to look like a king, this one skill It helps you with various drinks and cocktails.

6. Learn English with your Amazon Echo

If you have made up your mind, this time, to learn English once and for all, Alexa can also give you a cable. With this skill English with Oxford, you can listen to some audios and then Alexa will ask you to see how much you have understood.

Has 3 levels and 4 free episodes per level. Then you have to pay a monthly subscription, but, to begin with, it is very good.

And if you want to teach her, you have the skill by Cleo.

7. Alexa can search your mobile

Whether due to incipient dementia such as my case, due to neglect (also my case) or because you are already tired of being interrupted (my situation again), If you are one of those who leave your mobile anywhere, Alexa can help you to find it.

With this skill you just have to say look for your mobile, will call you and make it ring. Which seems silly, but it will save you a few times when you’re in a hurry.

And of course, in addition to these 7 skills, you know what Alexa can do many things without installing anything, from putting you music, to looking for the answer to something on the Internet. Be that as it may, if you follow these recommendations, you will be able to get the most out of it and make the most of everything it can do.