Disney will create its own metaverse; this is the new technology that he has patented

The advancement of technology is unstoppable and it is very likely that in the middle of 2022 you will have read the word metaverse on one occasion or another. Large companies are exploring the way to create projects with this new way of enjoying digital entertainment, and Disney was the last to join the party; already works in to create your own metaverse for your theme parks.

According to information from the Watch News medium, the Patent and Trademark Office approved an application by the company on December 28, and its characteristics could not be more ambitious: it promises to offer us the possibility of enter a virtual world without using virtual reality or augmented reality devices such as helmets, visors, glasses or the like.

How does this technology work?

The registry defines itself as a “virtual world simulator” designed to generate a three-dimensional environment realistic and especially immersive. The system makes use of different projectors that operate at a high FPS (frames per second) rate. It relies on SLAM technology that some machines use to be able to orient themselves in unknown places, able to record each movement and store it in memory.

Pokémon also think about the metaverse

Last November we told you that Niantic (Pokémon GO), Ingress and Pikmin Bloom have received an investment of more than 9,000 million dollars, destined to create their own metaverse in the physical world. “We are building a future where the real world overlaps digital creations, entertainment and information, making it more magical, fun and informative “, explained from Niantic.

At the moment, we will have to wait to know more details about the new and ambitious Disney project.

Source | Watcher News, Patent and Trademark Office