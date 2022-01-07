distributed solar faces new failure

The Government has launched the third renewable auction of the ‘Ribera era’. On this occasion, only 500 MW divided into quotas: one for thermosolar Y biomass power plants, which add up to 360 MW, and another for distributed photovoltaic, 140 MW. The decision is part of the objectives of annually boosting the renewable capacity of the PNIEC.

“It is striking that they take out auction of distributed photovoltaic generation for 140 MW when the previous call that had a reserve of 300 MW for this type of facilities, only 5.75 MW were awarded”, analyzes the energy expert Yann Dumont, CEO of the renewable energy consultancy Reolum Renewable Research and president of Asealen, the Spanish Association of Energy Storage.

Conditions were very demanding and this was only achieved by a relatively large project, 3,250 kW, submitted by Lacksalt Asset Management, and three others of 750 kW, 875 kW and 875 kW from the same company, Enerland Solar Generation.

One of the most confident of being able to move forward with its photovoltaic energy community plan was the city of Zaragoza. A few months ago, they assured that the Ministry for the Ecological Transition “were very interested in knowing what problems we had had when bidding for 5 MW to start up a photovoltaic solar installation project on the roofs of the Torrero Cemetery“His Urban Planning advisor, Víctor Serrano, said at a press conference.

He even assured that the Government wanted to know “what have been the difficulties we have faced in order to present ourselves and thus improve the text for the next auctions.”

He must not have listened to them at all, because “the conditions of distributed photovoltaics are the same as in the previous auction, so either the projects are preparing well to be able to compete, or this quota will fail again,” adds Dumont.

“The problem is that, according to the draft, if the award is left empty or is not completed, it cannot be assigned to the other technologies, that is, since they are not under the same quota as biomass and solar thermal, they could not be ‘transfer‘in case of not being covered “.

Distributed bid features

The text is the same as that of the October auction. The winning facilities must be connected to the distribution network at a voltage equal to or less than 45 kV and have an installed power equal to or less than 5 MW.

But they also have to promote proximity to consumer centers. The most complicated was the owner’s requirement. The owner of the facility could only be a local cooperative, “that has at least ten cooperative members”, and with fiscal domicile located in municipalities at a distance of less than 30 km from the facility.

It could also be a administration or local public entity when the installation is located in the territory of its competence or a capital company, in which at least 25% of the share capital or 25% of the necessary financing, is of at least four local participants.

The requirements do not end there, such as not being able to present projects resulting from an artificial division of a higher power installation or being less than 500 meters from another winner of the auction and belonging to the same property.

Biomass and solar thermal

Regarding the quota for biomass and solar thermal power plants, the problem is the assigned capacity for each one. A first reservation of 200 MW for solar thermal with at least six hours of storage. “Good news for storage but one that could be left free for developers to offer whatever storage they wanted,” says the energy expert and president of storage association ASEALEN.

“In any case, storage actually requires your ‘adhoc’ retribution as recommended by ASEALEN,” he points out.

In addition, a second reserve of 100 MW of biomass, a third reserve of 40 MW for biomass installations with installed power less than 20 MW and a last reservation of 20 MW for other renewable technologies. The same company can achieve a ceiling of 180 MW by adding different bids.

As of today there are 613 MW of which 262 MW (42%) are from Ence, the main paper mill in Spain and the main generator of electricity with biomass.

“If all the biomass from this auction (140 MW) were awarded, which is possible because it is a mixture of solar thermal and biomass, someone could keep all the biomass and exceed its market share above what” could be reasonable to favor the competition, “adds Dumont.

In fact, a medium-sized biomass plant usually reaches up to 50 MW, which in practice means that only two plants would cover the objective of this renewable auction. And in the case of small installations, it could also be covered with two others.

Guarantees of 60,000 euros / MW

Finally, the expert highlights the difference in auction models between such disparate technologies. “It is not understood that the same conditions apply for a biosama plant, or a thermosolar plant, and even for small photovoltaic projects, with their own singularities, as in wind and photovoltaic auctions”.

In addition, “having as a reference an auction such as that of cogeneration, which could make more sense to apply in biomass and solar thermal with high initial investment needs”.

And it gives as an example the type of guarantees. “While for the former they are asked a guarantee of 60,000 euros / MW and with the danger that if they do not meet the deadlines, they will lose them, and in the case of cogeneration, guarantees of 20,000 euros / MW and their possible return if they do not get access to the network “, concludes Yann Dumont.

Follow the topics that interest you