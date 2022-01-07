Dwyane Wade named MLS co-owner of Real Salt Lake

A new era has officially begun in Real Salt Lake. The MLS franchise already has new owners and they were announced last Wednesday, we talked about Ryan Smith (owner of the Utah Jazz since 2020) and David Blitzer (minority partner of teams like Crystal Palace, Augsburg and Philadelphia 76ers).

The whole of the Western Conference is preparing for its new management as of this 2022 and a few hours after the announcement of its new owners, another high-caliber addition has also been unveiled. Dwyane Wade joins the legacy as a partner of Real Salt Lake and this was made known by the former basketball player himself on his social networks.

“I am excited to join the world of soccer and be a part of Real Salt Lake alongside my partners at Smith Entertainment Group, Ryan Smith and Ryan Sweeney. Let’s go!”, The three-time NBA champion and Gold Medalist with the USA at the 2008 Olympic Games wrote on his official Twitter account.

Real Salt Lake, to emulate what was done in 2021

The 2021 MLS season was full of surprises and one of the revelations was Real Salt Lake, which made it to the postseason and made it to the Conference Finals, where they fell to the Portland Timbers. This year they will seek to continue with the good step and fight for the championship. In all its history, Real Salt Lake has only been a league champion once and it happened in the already distant 2009 season.