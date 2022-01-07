Earthquake | Tremor: What are and how to download free apps that alert you before it happens? | applications | natural disasters | technology | earthquake | Smartphone | revtli | | ANSWERS

To be aware of any natural disaster , there is always the possibility of being aware of the international reports offered by the institutions and authorities in charge of this issue. However, with the advancement of technology , now you will be able to know if there will be an earthquake in the place where you are using your smartphone. To be able to do it, you only need to download an application to your cell phone.

How does it work?

The app lets you know in which area there will be an earthquake with 2 seconds in advance (even earlier). In addition, the cell phone will send you a certain alert or notification, be it a sound or vibration, so that you can evacuate quickly.

What’s it called?

You can locate it on Google Play with the name of MyShake and has been prepared by the UC Berkeley Seismological Laboratory. “A few seconds of warning is all it takes,” said Professor Richard Allen of the Seismological Laboratory at the University of California at Berkeley.

Allen added: “Based on what social scientists have said about earthquakes, if everyone got under a solid table, it could reduce the number of people injured in an earthquake by 50%.” It is worth mentioning that this app is also available for those who have an iPhone in the Apple Store.

What other applications can I download to prevent tremors?

Earthquake Detector

Earthquake Detector It can be downloaded from the Google store for free. This application works by notifying you 2 seconds before through a sound or vibration, that there will be a tremor very close to where you are. This will ensure that the earthquake does not catch you by surprise and you can move very carefully.

Peru earthquakes

The Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) launched Peru earthquakes , an application that gives you the details of the epicenter where the earthquake occurred. Like the rest of the Apps, this one will help you to be forewarned.

NERV

NERV lets you know if there will be a tsunami alert. Although it has the name very similar to the company from the anime Evangelion, it is nothing more and nothing less than the Disaster Prevention Application of the Japan Special Agency.

