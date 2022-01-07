eight years without an unforgettable queen

1334780

Caracas.- Eight years have passed since that January 6, 2014 in which the beauty queen Monica Spear (29) She was killed in an attempted robbery on the Valencia-Puerto Cabello highway, after the tires of her car were punctured by stones crossed on the road. Along with her was her husband, the American Thomas Henry Berry (39), who was also assassinated, and her daughter, Maya Berry Spear, who was 6 years old at the time. The little girl survived the attack.

According to the book “Final Chapter, the murder of Mónica Spear”, by the journalists of events María Isoliett and Deivis Ramírez, when the actress’s car was on the crane and with the family inside, the criminals led by “El Gato” arrived to carry out the assault and, immediately afterwards, they began to shoot. A police investigation indicated that six bullets hit the gray Toyota with Spear and Berry, causing both of them to die instantly. Little Maya was also injured, as she received a bullet impact in her leg.

Monica Spear She was born in Maracaibo, Zulia state, on October 1, 1984. When she was 19 years old and was walking down a street in Miami, she caught the attention of beauty czar Osmel Sousa, who invited her to participate in the national beauty pageant. . In 2004 she was crowned Miss Venezuela, the following year she represented the country at the Miss Universe 2005 in Bangkok, Thailand, and was chosen as the fourth finalist.

This contest opened the doors for him to show business. In 2006 she debuted as an actress in the novel Contempt. A year later he had his first leading role in the remembered telenovela My cousin Ciela. He also participated in That heaven explain to me, The Perfect Woman and other international productions such as Wild flower, Forbidden passion.

His death moved millions of Venezuelans and colleagues from the world of acting with whom the actress came to work. Despite her unexpected departure, she is still remembered for her career on screen and her unmatched beauty.

Spear died with the goal of making movies, with the intention of fulfilling this last wish, the filmmaker Giovanni Gómez released the film Monica between heaven and earth, an autobiographical story based on the real encounter between the actress and the teacher.

His killer

Gerardo Contreras Álvarez, alias “el Gato”, was the one who murdered the actress and her husband. He was only 19 years old when he committed the crime, for which he was arrested and sentenced to four years in prison.

“I did not kill her because I wanted to, but rather I shot and coincidentally the bullet caught her (…); I do not regret. I know that one day I’m going to get out of here “, declared Contreras from his cell to the authors of the book” The homicide of Mónica Spear. “

In July 2020 it was announced that alias “el Gato” had died of tuberculosis in the Tocorón prison, located in the Zamora municipality of Aragua state.

Alondra CubillánView_4

