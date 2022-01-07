El Salvador welcomes Cuban journalists exiled by the government

In the center, Cuban journalists Esteban Rodríguez and Héctor Luis Valdés, as they left the San Oscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport on Wednesday. Twitter

El Salvador authorities are doing “everything possible” to help two Cuban journalists who were stranded in that country after being forced by the Cuban government to leave the island, said Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill in an interview with el Nuevo Herald .

“We are doing everything humanely and institutionally possible to welcome them, to give them all the alternative solutions to them,” said Hill. “Any person exiled from his own country is abominable to us and is a sample of what the Cuban regime is doing with its own citizens.”

Journalists Esteban Rodríguez and Héctor Luis Valdés were stranded at the El Salvador airport on Tuesday when the airline on which they planned to travel to Nicaragua informed them that the government of that country, an ally of the Cuban government, denied them entry.

The Cuban authorities took Rodríguez directly from the prison – where he had been since April last year for organizing a protest – to the airport, under the condition that he leave the country and not return, according to what he commented from San Salvador to El Nuevo Herald. Valdés has also been harassed by the Cuban authorities and helped manage the trip to Nicaragua, the only country in the region that does not ask Cubans for visas. They both work for the independent news outlet ADN Cuba.

“The only way they were going to release me from jail was if I left Cuba,” Rodríguez said. “The state security told Héctor that if I left I could not return but that they were never going to let me go.”

Rodríguez is a member of the opposition Movement San Isidro and organized an unprecedented public protest in Old Havana together with a dozen independent activists and journalists on April 30 of last year, in solidarity with Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, one of the most visible figures of the movement that at that time was on hunger strike. Currently, Otero Alcántara has been in prison since July 11 of last year, along with hundreds of Cubans who demonstrated against the government that day.

After spending 36 hours at the San Oscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport, the Salvadoran government on Wednesday granted Cuban journalists a special entry permit for humanitarian reasons to remain legally in that country until their situation is resolved, said immigration director Ricardo Cucalón. The official mentioned that the Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, was personally involved in the case and instructed him to allow Cubans to enter.

The Salvadoran government also paid for their lodging at the Sheraton hotel in the capital until Friday, and non-governmental organizations have offered them help, Rodríguez said. They also received a medical check-up on Thursday.

Valdés thanked President Bukele and the Salvadoran people on Twitter “for their solidarity at a time when we were not seeing the light.”

In the afternoon, Rodríguez and Valdés were meeting at the Foreign Ministry to discuss “options,” the foreign minister said. “We are going to support them to do whatever they want to do,” Hill said. The diplomat added that staying in El Salvador was an alternative. “Obviously they cannot and do not want to return to Cuba,” Hill said.

Salvadoran congressman Ricardo Godoy also informed el Nuevo Herald of efforts for the two journalists to be recognized as refugees by the United Nations, which would allow them to receive asylum in another country.

“We must make a call for attention to all independent democratic states so that we are aware of the torture suffered by citizens of countries such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua where democracy is non-existent, that we humanely assist any citizen who presents himself with a a problem of this nature, ”Godoy said. “Human rights must take precedence.”

Rodríguez recounted his experience in the Cuban prison, which he described as “very strong.”

“Before being in prison I was a very strong person, very happy. As a result of that, for example yesterday I woke up at four in the morning because it still seems to me that it is a lie and that I am still in that place, ”he said. “They would send me to the punishment cell because they wanted to, a dark cell, without ventilation, or they would pass me by and punch me in the belly when the guard simply believed that I was looking at something that I shouldn’t be looking at.”

Rodríguez, 34, could not say goodbye to his daughters, 12 and 13 years old. Now his goal is “to live in a country where I am safe, where freedom is respected.”

