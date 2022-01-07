End of a publishing mystery, a manuscript pirate arrested in New York

It was a mystery that had shaken the literary world for years. The FBI arrested an employee of the famous Simon & Schuster publishing house, accused of stealing literary manuscripts from prestigious authors before their publication, although his motivations are still not clear.

Filippo Bernardini, a 29-year-old Italian, was brought to justice in New York on Thursday, the day after his arrest at JFK airport, for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, crimes that could carry him 22 years in prison.

After posting a $ 300,000 bond, “with the guarantee of his assets,” he is now under “house arrest” with a “curfew,” a spokesman for the Manhattan prosecutor’s office told AFP.

Employed in London at the Simon and Schuster publishing house, Bernardini is suspected of having received for years “hundreds of unpublished manuscripts”, sometimes from known authors or their representatives, using false email addresses, specifies the indictment issued by the justice American.

– From Millenium to Atwood –

The technique is known. The suspect changed a letter in an anodyne way in his address and adopted known identities of his interlocutors to deceive them.

For years, the publishing world boiled with these usurpation attempts, sometimes unsuccessful, other successful, always shrouded in mystery since thefts were not usually accompanied by blackmail or irregular publications of the works.

In August 2021, the New York Magazine had reported how the Swedish publishers of the crime novel series “Millenium” were contacted by an alleged colleague in Italy, to send a secure address that gave access to the manuscript, which was in full process translation.

In 2019, Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s agent revealed that evidence for the long-awaited sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “The Wills”, was one of the affected works.

According to the indictment, which attributes to Bernardini the registration of “160 fraudulent internet domains”, a Pulitzer Prize winner had sent him “his manuscript” to be published convinced that he was its publisher.

Writers such as Sally Rooney, Ian McEwan and actor Ethan Hawke were also contacted, according to the New York Times.

– What motivations? –

The motivations of Filippo Bernardini, who pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance, are still unclear. The indictment does not specify what he has done with the recovered manuscripts or whether he has made money for them. Nor does he mention possible accomplices.

Simon & Schuster announced that it had “suspended” its employee, “while awaiting more information on the case”, at the same time that it said to be “shocked and horrified” by the behavior of the suspect.

“The protection of the intellectual property of our authors is of paramount importance for Simon & Schuster and for the publishing sector as a whole,” adds the company, which appreciates the collaboration of the FBI.

There is hardly any information on the suspect. According to a screenshot of a profile on the Linkedin social network that was not available this Friday, “Filippo B.”, “rights coordinator” at Simon & Schuster, presents himself as a Chinese graduate from the Università Cattolica (Milan) and as an editor by the UCL (London), a career that owes to his “obsession with writing and languages”.

The case is quite embarrassing for the American publisher based in New York, which has in its portfolio prestigious writers such as the master of terror Stephen King, among others.

