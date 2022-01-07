Eugenio Derbez proudly reveals the vocation of his little daughter Aitana

Eugenio Derbez has passed on his passion for acting to his children Aislinn, Vadhir, José Eduardo and Aitana, who at his young age has already shown that the artist’s blood runs through his veins.

“Each one is moving, each one is also pulling there (Hollywood) and fortunately we are doing well, we are doing well ”, he commented in an interview on the Unicable program Con Permiso, hosted by Martha Figueroa and Juan José Origel.

For Eugenio Derbez it is important that as your daughter Aitana grows, she understands the environment in which he develops his work And if at any time she chooses to dedicate herself to it, I would not hesitate to support her.

It should be noted that although little Aitana made her debut a few years ago in the dubbing of the tape “Angry Birds 2”, Derbez is convinced that the true vocation of his daughter is in the song, like her mother Alessandra Rosaldo, an opinion from which she differs.

“I see that it brings everything. He brings up the comic vein, he likes to make people laugh and acts too, he makes faces in front of the mirror, But yeah sing all day, dance all day, so maybe a little more towards music and singing, but he brings everything, I think he will do everything, “said the former member of Sentidos Opuestos.

Eugenio Derbez transmits his passion for acting to his daughter

So far all Eugenio Derbez’s children have followed in his footsteps in the artistic world, so it would not surprise him if at some point the youngest of the Derbez did the same.

“I am very excited because one day I want to teach him” No refunds “, for example, or my characters, whyhe doesn’t know who my characters are and I’m waiting for him to understand them… I want you to understand them so that you can enjoy them, then one day you will know all our work, “the actor once declared for the program“ Ventaneando ”.