“Everything is given,” says Jeison Chalá representative about the player’s arrival at Emelec | Football | sports

Martín Bosso gives details of the future of the Ecuadorian extreme right, who knows ‘what kind of club is’ the millionaire team.

“Everything is given” for Jeison Chalá to be an Emelec player this season, according to the player’s representative, who also referred to his future with the millionaires: “I know what kind of club it is.”

“They will see Jeison in 2022 in blue and lead“Declared Martín Bosso, in charge of the player, on Thursday in dialogue with the space Sports world, radio Coverage. “He is happy to join a great team like Emelec and we hope that the club can make it official in a few hours.”

The businessman added that there is still “the signature of acceptance of the loan from the people of Godoy Cruz,” the Argentine club that owns the Chalá pass.

And Bosso explained: “The topic lasted a few days in terms of interest. Emelec had been attentive since before the pandemic (March 2020), but Jeison had a contract with the Catholic University (of Quito). A loan was obtained with a purchase option”.

Already on Wednesday, in dialogue with EL UNIVERSO, Nassib Neme, president of the electric club, said that Chalá was “an option, although complex” to reinforce the team led by the Spanish Ismael Rescalvo. Vice-president Edmundo Véjar also said in the media: “In the last board meeting I said that an offensive flyer from the right would help us.”

Chalá (27 years old), who debuted in the first category (series B) in 2015, with Espoli, had his initial experience in foreign football in 2021 by joining the so-called Tomba de Mendoza. Before that, he played for Liga de Portoviejo (2016), Clan Juvenil (2017) and Universidad Católica (2018-2020).

‘First time in groups of Liberators’

Also in Sports world, Chalá was interviewed and was honest about his objectives this campaign with the Guayaquil cast.

“I know what kind of club it is. If I arrive, it will be to fight for the (national) championship ”, declared the footballer.

Emelec, who was enshrined as the monarch of Ecuador for the last time in 2017, will play in 2022 the Copa Libertadores from the group stage, apart from the domestic competition.

“It is something nice to be in the Libertadores group stage, I think it will be my first time. Hopefully it picks up speed quickly. I think it will. I hope to earn a place in the National Team ”, added Chalá.

He also referred to a possible signing by Universidad de Chile, a team trained by Colombian Santiago Escobar, former technical director of Católica (2017-2021): “They told me that they expected a forward to rescind, but in the end he refused.” (D)