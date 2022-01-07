Everything you need to know about Kazakhstan

Extreme drought hits Kazakhstan 0:37

(CNN Spanish) – Here’s a look at Kazakhstan, the largest economy in Central Asia and the ninth largest country in the world.

Basic data of Kazakhstan

(According to the CIA World Factbook)

Surface: 2,724,900 square kilometers (it is the ninth largest country in the world)

Borders: China (1,765 km), Kyrgyzstan (1,212 km), Russia (7,644 km), Turkmenistan (413 km) and Uzbekistan (2,330 km)

Population: 19,245,793 (position 64 in the world)

Average age: 31.6 years

Capital: Nur-Sultan (former Astana)

Ethnic groups: Kazakhs 68%, Russians 19.3%, Uzbeks 3.2%, Ukrainians 1.5%, Uyghurs 1.5%, Tatars 1.1%, Germans 1%, others 4.4% (2019 estimate)

Religion: Muslim 70.2%, Christian 26.2% (mostly Russian Orthodox), other 0.2%, Atheist 2.8%, unspecified 0.5% (2009 estimate)

Unemployment: 4.8% (2019 estimate)

Economy: Gross Domestic Product of US $ 475,180 million (2020 estimate, by purchasing power parity), the main sectors are mining and oil.

Other data

The Russian Empire conquered the territory of Kazakhstan in the 18th and 19th centuries, and since then the history of both countries has been intertwined.

Kazakhstan is the largest economy in Central Asia, based on its vast natural resources.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Kazakhstan inherited a large number of Soviet nuclear warheads that it later transferred to Russia. In the following years the country dismantled and destroyed its nuclear facilities and became a pioneer in disarmament and non-proliferation.

The Soviet Union built its main base for launching space rockets in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The cosmodrome continues to operate and is essential to Russia’s space program, which currently leases that territory.

Since its independence in 1991, Kazakhstan has been ruled by only two presidents. Nursultan Nazarbayev ruled from 1991 to 2019, and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ruled ever since.

Timeline: some important dates in the history of Kazakhstan

XV century – The first Kazakhs began to settle in the region.

18th-19th centuries – The Kazakh steppe is conquered and incorporated into the Russian Empire.

1925 – Kazakhstan becomes a Soviet Socialist Republic within the Soviet Union.

December 16, 1991 – The country becomes independent from the Soviet Union and becomes known as the Republic of Kazakhstan.

December 25, 1991- The United States becomes the first country to recognize the independence of Kazakhstan, and a month later it opens an embassy in Almaty, the then capital.

1992 – Kazakhstan signs the Collective Security Treaty, which will later give rise to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led military alliance.

1997 – The capital is moved from Almaty to Astana (later renamed Nur-Sultan).

January 5, 2022 – A wave of protests over living conditions leads to the resignation of the government and the declaration of a state of emergency, as CSTO troops head to the Central Asian country to help quell the unrest.