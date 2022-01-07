‘Exercise’, the book by a Harvard professor that explains why human beings are not made to run for a long time and need to sit

Although the current trend is to adopt a fitness lifestyle, Daniel E. Lieberman, Professor of Human Evolutionary Biology and Edwin M. Lerner II Professor of Biological Sciences at Harvard University, He comes to dismantle the myth of a healthy life supported by continuous exercise over time with a book. Is named Exercise and in Spanish he publishes it the Past and Present editorial with the subtitle “How we never evolved to exercise. Why it is healthy and what we should do.”

Exercising has become a common activity in our society, so much so that those who do not practice it tend to feel displaced. But the human being never evolved to exercise and, from a scientific point of view, it is a strange activity, according to Lieberman.

However, in Exercise, no reader will find that it is not worth exercising, although there are arguments to moderate. Because, according to the thesis of this essay, evolution made us human not to run, but to walk and that is why instinct applauds us when we rest and remain seated.

Daniel Lieberman unravels the secrets of physical exercise using the tools of evolutionary anthropology to dismantle some myths that are linked to physical exercise and it helps us discover why and what type of exercise is best for maintaining health and fighting disease.





From the valleys of Tanzania to the mountain ranges where the Tarahumara live, passing through marathons and great athletes such as Usain Bolt, the professor helps us understand what exercise is beneficial for our body and how we should really understand human exercise.

Sitting is not the new smoking

In his visits to hunter-gatherer societies, Lieberman observed that their members spent long hours lying down or sitting while talking or doing jobs that did not require standing. However, when hunting or going for water they could travel more than 12 kilometers a day.

So, Lieberman believes that instead of demonizing a completely normal activity like sitting, we should promote healthier ways of doing itSuch as remembering to get up frequently (for example, not sitting for more than 45 minutes at a time) and making sure we don’t sit all day.

Excess calories consumed

“Compared to other mammals, humans may have evolved to be especially reluctant to exercise,” Lieberman argues in a promotional interview for his book.

And it is that our instinct has educated us not to waste energy in unnecessary efforts since the energy expenditure of the basal metabolism (that of the most basic processes to stay alive), is 1,530 calories. Only the brain consumes between 20% and 25% of the total. So, according to the teacher’s accounts, a person weighing about 82 kilos you will spend about 1,700 calories even if you sit for 24 hours.

Moderate exercise





However, in the book, the author no makes an apology for sedentary life and details the relationship between sport, health and disease. and explains why it is easier for us to walk than to run or, in short, to do light exercise instead of pushing the body to the limit.

And it is that we are adapted to perform a reasonable amount of moderate physical activity and, occasionally, an intense one. It is a basic instinct to avoid physical activity when it is not necessary or rewarding. To confront this situation, Lieberman defends small acts to be active like taking about 10,000 steps a day (the equivalent of about eight kilometers).

