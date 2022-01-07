Expectations for the possibility that restaurants in New York can sell liquor at home | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

or call 311.Adriana: restaurant again mecould bring drinksalcoholic at home, seúnannounced the governor in herspeech on the situation ofcondition.mariela salgado found out ifit was enough to recoverthe havoc caused bypandemic.mariela: merchants,Attention, diners too.governor hochul wantswhat businesses like these,restaurants and bars, cansell liquor at home.no matter how many songs is meritso that your pizzas reach theoven.the new covid streak haschanged the dynamics againof those businesses in vibrantHispanic neighborhoods of Manhattan.>> before there was a long timeI come there are only one or two.Since the omicron started, he hasthis has changed a lot and thepeople are afraid to go out.>> had losses of $ 300,000 inone year.mariela: the president of therestaurant association andlatin bars in new york weSay why if it is not approvedthe legislature sellingliquor at home, they have notsurvive.>> in the business of the areasfrom new jersey, long island andwestchester don’t suffer likeus, because they don’t havethese commands.mariela: why do they believeliquor stores this was badfor them?>> the truth that it does not have towhat, because first is not thatone can sell it without food.mariela: but they cansay they are going to buy thefood and then move on to theliquor store to buy the drink.now they can buy boththings in the business.>> a liquor store neither before norlater not even now can selldrinksthey can’t sell you oneDaisy flower.pandemic, restaurants and barslost up to 70% ofearnings, now conomicron,Losses are between40% and 70%, and they are the onesthey were left in the street.of the businesses thatrepresent, cant they closed?>> several have closed, butmany are surviving withmany debts.mariela: let’s say youhe is at home, with his familyand with his friends, but nowants to go out to eat,but he wants to have his wine, hisalcohol.you can get it now withthis new proposal, always andwhen I do it accompanied bymeal.