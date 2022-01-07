Fan sues Giants and Jets to leave New Jersey and return to New York

In the NFL there are several teams that have not had a winning season for several years and it is increasingly seen that they do not have a winning season. Giants and Jets share a stadium and apparently, also bad fortune, because both have negative records in recent seasons.

Fans of both Giants and Jets are looking forward to a new season and from the draft to meet the players who will defend the shield, but the truth is that, for one thing or another, nNo player seems to measure up and they end up with a losing record.

Since 2010, both teams went to play at MetLife Stadium located in New JerseyBut they have been playing their home games for a long time in NJ, the Giants since 1975 and the Jets have been since 1983. A while away from New York.

And that is the central theme of this note, because a fan fed up with the failure of the Giants and Jets in New Jersey in recent NFL seasons, has made the decision to bring his issue to justice and it is that he wants the two franchises to leave New Jersey and return to the Big Apple.

Said fan demanded, eye that is not joking, for a millionaire to the Giants and Jets so that they leave New Jersey and return to play in New York. The fan argued with a combined record of 8 wins and 24 losses (with one game to play each), they couldn’t continue in NJ.

Abdiell Suero, the plaintiff for the Giants and Jets

According to information from Larry McShane of the NY Daily News, the plaintiff named Abdiell Suero of Greenwich Village (In New York), requested in the class action an order to return both franchises to New York by the year 2025.

Peeeeeeeeeeero not only that, plus he wants to return to the Giants and Jets, he also wants a few greenbacks, well the lawsuit is for six billion dollars in the Federal Court of Manhattan. He does not lose so much.

He basically wants New York to be home to the Giants and the Jets.And last but not least, he also wants the names to be changed to the East Rutherford Giants and Jets while they play in New Jersey (East Rutherford is where MetLife Stadium is located).

“New York is a special state and iconic brand that NFL New Jersey teams cannot use to increase their value. The move to New Jersey benefited the defendants financially only at the expense of the plaintiff and the class of millions of Giants and Jets fans.“You can read it in a document delivered to the Federal Court.