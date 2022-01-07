Favorites to the 61 SNB title? Las Tunas and Camagüey make payroll official

Serious candidates for the title of the 61st National Baseball Series made their rosters official for the event this Thursday, January 6: Las Tunas and Camagüey.
The DT of the Lumberjacks, Pablo Civil, declared to HIT that There is no other alternative than to seek a second title for the Las Tunas team.
“Las Tunas has a mature team, made, highly competitive to seek that longed-for second championship,” he added.
It is one of the most stable teams in recent years: third place in the 59 and 60 SNB, runners-up in the 57 and champions in the 58.
To highlight in the making of the set, the inclusion of Danel Castro. At 45 years old, he is already a legend of the Lumberjacks and wants to continue “giving war”.
Not far away are the aspirations of Camagüey.
The Bulls want to return to the outposts and come to the discussion of the first place, as in the 59 Series.
The team will once again have their talented pitching as their main weapon, commanded, among others, by Yariel Rodríguez, Yosimar Cousín, José Ramón Rodríguez and Frank Madan Montejo.
PAYROLL OF THE TUNAS FOR THE 61st NATIONAL SERIES OF BASEBALL
|RECEIVERS
|No
|one
|Yosvani Alarcón Tardío
|eleven
|two
|Rafael Viñales Alvarez
|3. 4
|3
|Oberto Coca Peña
|31
|4
|Deismel Hurtado Machado (N)
|33
|5
|José David Espinosa Sánchez
|13
|FRAME PLAYERS
|No
|6
|Danel Castro Muñagorri
|one
|7
|Denis Peña Rivero
|28
|8
|Yordanys Late Alarcon
|10
|9
|Eduardo Antonio Garcia Torres
|79
|10
|Andrés de la Cruz Matos
|twenty-one
|eleven
|Yudier Rondón Pavón
|twenty
|12
|Manuel Alejandro Avila Martinez
|24
|13
|Carlos Rafael Rodríguez González (N)
|two
|14
|Yasel Perez Acosta (N)
|87
|fifteen
|Yunior Josué Otero Refeca
|3
|GARDENERS
|No
|16
|Yuniesky Larduet Domínguez
|56
|17
|Leonis Ramón Figueredo García
|16
|18
|Hector Luis Castillo Blair
|38
|19
|Andres Quiala Herrera
|8
|twenty
|Jorge Antonio Yhonson Dixon
|59
|twenty-one
|Dailier Peña Torres
|32
|22
|David Manuel Fernández Olivera
|55
|23
|Eugenio Ramírez Saavedra
|63
|PITCHERS
|No
|24
|Carlos Juan Viera Alvarez
|83
|25
|Yudiel Rodríguez León
|17
|26
|Yoalkis Cruz Rondón
|51
|27
|Yosbel Alarcón Tardío
|85
|28
|Alberto Pablo Civil Hidalgo
|23
|29
|Angel Sánchez Pérez
|54
|30
|Alejandro Meneses Abelleira
|53
|31
|Yasel Luis Labrada Goulborne
|42
|32
|Keniel Ferrás Pérez
|82
|33
|Jose Adiel Moreno Osorio
|52
|3. 4
|Yoidel Castañeda Donny
|27
|35
|Anier Pérez Gonzalvo
|74
|36
|Lixander Cruz Jomarrón
|40
|37
|Maikol López Esperanza (N)
|61
|38
|Yoelkis Cruz Fuentes (N)
|fifteen
|39
|Eleisis Valera Banegas
|94
|40
|Yerlandi Ramón Osorio Fedé
|35
|MANAGEMENT GROUP
|No
|Function
|one
|Pablo Alberto Civil Espinosa
|9
|director
|two
|Rolando Ponce de León Rodríguez
|36
|C / Banking
|3
|Jorge Hierrezuelo Tamayo
|4
|Assistant
|4
|Abeysi Pantoja Diaz
|12
|Assistant
|5
|Reynaldo Infante Millán
|Four. Five
|P / Physical
|6
|Rodolfo Correa Lobaina
|25
|E / Picheo
|7
|Felix Núñez González
|18
|E / Picheo
|8
|Hubert brito machado
|C / Bates
|9
|Blas Hernández Almaguer
|Doctor
|10
|Ruperto Morales Blanco
|Physiotherapist
|eleven
|Daniubal Díaz Chacón
|Psychologist
|12
|Osmel Gutierrez Collazo
|Statistical
|13
|Heriberto Damian Cruz Rivero
|Delegate
|14
|Jose Luis Rodriguez Perez
|Commissioner
CAMAGÜEY PAYROLL FOR THE 61st NATIONAL BASEBALL SERIES
RECEIVERS
|one
|Yendry Tellez Acevedo
|Four. Five
|two
|Luis Enrique Gomez Perez
|31
|3
|Jorge Álvares Rodríguez
|49
|4
|Osvaldo Duany Silveira (N)
|40
|FRAME PLAYERS
|No
|5
|Leslie Anderson Stephens
|54
|6
|Alexander Ayala Garcia
|4
|7
|Yordanis Samón Matamoros
|8
|8
|Eleazar Lame Martinez
|one
|9
|Eglis Eugellés Antúnez
|eleven
|10
|Yosbel Pérez Gutiérrez
|81
|eleven
|Adrián Hernández Tamayo
|12
|12
|Liván Amaro López
|22
|13
|Leonardo Casado Altema (N)
|3
|GARDENERS
|No
|14
|Lisván Fajardo Costilla (N)
|61
|fifteen
|Leonel Moas Acevedo
|twenty
|16
|Luis González Ascuy
|9
|17
|Annier Fonseca Luperon
|19
|18
|Yanmichel Flores Galván
|88
|19
|Jorge Cardoza Riverón
|51
|twenty
|Cristian Jordán Martínez Pérez (N)
|10
|twenty-one
|Michael Thompson Terry
|56
|PITCHERS
|No
|22
|Yariel Humberto Rodríguez Yordi
|29
|23
|Frank Madan Montejo
|14
|24
|Yosimar Cousin La Rosa
|30
|25
|José Ramón Rodríguez Menéndez
|83
|26
|Juan Sebastian Contreras Esquivel
|44
|27
|Angel Luis Márquez Guerra
|43
|28
|Yusney Saborit Ochoa
|76
|29
|Lizander Hernández Betancourt
|64
|30
|Pedro Luis Guzman Ortiz
|fifteen
|31
|Javier Del Pino Pérez
|twenty-one
|32
|Julio Raízan Montesinos González
|99
|33
|Alejandro Leon Ramos
|35
|3. 4
|Rodolfo Sorís Yera
|62
|35
|Julio César Martínez Ramírez
|94
|36
|Marlon Isidro Soriano Casas
|65
|37
|David Brito Pérez
|36
|38
|Riquelme Odelín Marrero (N)
|23
|39
|Luis Mario Macías Ferrer (N)
|39
|40
|Mario Marzo Gallo (N)
|16
|41
|Roger Trench Garcia
|3. 4
|MANAGEMENT GROUP
|No
|one
|Miguel Borroto González
|Four. Five
|director
|two
|Rubén Alexis Martínez Puig
|fifty
|C / Banking
|3
|Mario Leonel Moa Jals
|twenty
|Assistant
|4
|Norberto Martínez Benítez
|37
|Assistant
|5
|Rolando Valhuerdis Bencomo
|75
|P / Physical
|6
|Pedro Luis Lazo Iglesias
|99
|E / Picheo
|7
|Edilberto Serrano Sánchez
|42
|E / Picheo
|8
|Ismael Carbonel Paneque
|C / Bates
|9
|Alfredo Espinoza Martin
|Doctor
|10
|Ivan Lachicott German
|Physiotherapist
|eleven
|Eugenio Perez Alzugaray
|Psychologist
|12
|Maykel Fernández Ballester
|Statistical
|13
|Gerardo Sánchez Rodríguez
|Delegate
|14
|Duniesky Pacheco Cala
|Commissioner