Favorites to the 61 SNB title? Las Tunas and Camagüey make payroll official

Serious candidates for the title of the 61st National Baseball Series made their rosters official for the event this Thursday, January 6: Las Tunas and Camagüey.

The DT of the Lumberjacks, Pablo Civil, declared to HIT that There is no other alternative than to seek a second title for the Las Tunas team.

“Las Tunas has a mature team, made, highly competitive to seek that longed-for second championship,” he added.

It is one of the most stable teams in recent years: third place in the 59 and 60 SNB, runners-up in the 57 and champions in the 58.

To highlight in the making of the set, the inclusion of Danel Castro. At 45 years old, he is already a legend of the Lumberjacks and wants to continue “giving war”.

Not far away are the aspirations of Camagüey.

The Bulls want to return to the outposts and come to the discussion of the first place, as in the 59 Series.

The team will once again have their talented pitching as their main weapon, commanded, among others, by Yariel Rodríguez, Yosimar Cousín, José Ramón Rodríguez and Frank Madan Montejo.

PAYROLL OF THE TUNAS FOR THE 61st NATIONAL SERIES OF BASEBALL

RECEIVERS No
one Yosvani Alarcón Tardío eleven
two Rafael Viñales Alvarez 3. 4
3 Oberto Coca Peña 31
4 Deismel Hurtado Machado (N) 33
5 José David Espinosa Sánchez 13
FRAME PLAYERS No
6 Danel Castro Muñagorri one
7 Denis Peña Rivero 28
8 Yordanys Late Alarcon 10
9 Eduardo Antonio Garcia Torres 79
10 Andrés de la Cruz Matos twenty-one
eleven Yudier Rondón Pavón twenty
12 Manuel Alejandro Avila Martinez 24
13 Carlos Rafael Rodríguez González (N) two
14 Yasel Perez Acosta (N) 87
fifteen Yunior Josué Otero Refeca 3
GARDENERS No
16 Yuniesky Larduet Domínguez 56
17 Leonis Ramón Figueredo García 16
18 Hector Luis Castillo Blair 38
19 Andres Quiala Herrera 8
twenty Jorge Antonio Yhonson Dixon 59
twenty-one Dailier Peña Torres 32
22 David Manuel Fernández Olivera 55
23 Eugenio Ramírez Saavedra 63
PITCHERS No
24 Carlos Juan Viera Alvarez 83
25 Yudiel Rodríguez León 17
26 Yoalkis Cruz Rondón 51
27 Yosbel Alarcón Tardío 85
28 Alberto Pablo Civil Hidalgo 23
29 Angel Sánchez Pérez 54
30 Alejandro Meneses Abelleira 53
31 Yasel Luis Labrada Goulborne 42
32 Keniel Ferrás Pérez 82
33 Jose Adiel Moreno Osorio 52
3. 4 Yoidel Castañeda Donny 27
35 Anier Pérez Gonzalvo 74
36 Lixander Cruz Jomarrón 40
37 Maikol López Esperanza (N) 61
38 Yoelkis Cruz Fuentes (N) fifteen
39 Eleisis Valera Banegas 94
40 Yerlandi Ramón Osorio Fedé 35
MANAGEMENT GROUP No Function
one Pablo Alberto Civil Espinosa 9 director
two Rolando Ponce de León Rodríguez 36 C / Banking
3 Jorge Hierrezuelo Tamayo 4 Assistant
4 Abeysi Pantoja Diaz 12 Assistant
5 Reynaldo Infante Millán Four. Five P / Physical
6 Rodolfo Correa Lobaina 25 E / Picheo
7 Felix Núñez González 18 E / Picheo
8 Hubert brito machado C / Bates
9 Blas Hernández Almaguer Doctor
10 Ruperto Morales Blanco Physiotherapist
eleven Daniubal Díaz Chacón Psychologist
12 Osmel Gutierrez Collazo Statistical
13 Heriberto Damian Cruz Rivero Delegate
14 Jose Luis Rodriguez Perez Commissioner

CAMAGÜEY PAYROLL FOR THE 61st NATIONAL BASEBALL SERIES

RECEIVERS

one Yendry Tellez Acevedo Four. Five
two Luis Enrique Gomez Perez 31
3 Jorge Álvares Rodríguez 49
4 Osvaldo Duany Silveira (N) 40
FRAME PLAYERS No
5 Leslie Anderson Stephens 54
6 Alexander Ayala Garcia 4
7 Yordanis Samón Matamoros 8
8 Eleazar Lame Martinez one
9 Eglis Eugellés Antúnez eleven
10 Yosbel Pérez Gutiérrez 81
eleven Adrián Hernández Tamayo 12
12 Liván Amaro López 22
13 Leonardo Casado Altema (N) 3
GARDENERS No
14 Lisván Fajardo Costilla (N) 61
fifteen Leonel Moas Acevedo twenty
16 Luis González Ascuy 9
17 Annier Fonseca Luperon 19
18 Yanmichel Flores Galván 88
19 Jorge Cardoza Riverón 51
twenty Cristian Jordán Martínez Pérez (N) 10
twenty-one Michael Thompson Terry 56
PITCHERS No
22 Yariel Humberto Rodríguez Yordi 29
23 Frank Madan Montejo 14
24 Yosimar Cousin La Rosa 30
25 José Ramón Rodríguez Menéndez 83
26 Juan Sebastian Contreras Esquivel 44
27 Angel Luis Márquez Guerra 43
28 Yusney Saborit Ochoa 76
29 Lizander Hernández Betancourt 64
30 Pedro Luis Guzman Ortiz fifteen
31 Javier Del Pino Pérez twenty-one
32 Julio Raízan Montesinos González 99
33 Alejandro Leon Ramos 35
3. 4 Rodolfo Sorís Yera 62
35 Julio César Martínez Ramírez 94
36 Marlon Isidro Soriano Casas 65
37 David Brito Pérez 36
38 Riquelme Odelín Marrero (N) 23
39 Luis Mario Macías Ferrer (N) 39
40 Mario Marzo Gallo (N) 16
41 Roger Trench Garcia 3. 4
MANAGEMENT GROUP No
one Miguel Borroto González Four. Five director
two Rubén Alexis Martínez Puig fifty C / Banking
3 Mario Leonel Moa Jals twenty Assistant
4 Norberto Martínez Benítez 37 Assistant
5 Rolando Valhuerdis Bencomo 75 P / Physical
6 Pedro Luis Lazo Iglesias 99 E / Picheo
7 Edilberto Serrano Sánchez 42 E / Picheo
8 Ismael Carbonel Paneque C / Bates
9 Alfredo Espinoza Martin Doctor
10 Ivan Lachicott German Physiotherapist
eleven Eugenio Perez Alzugaray Psychologist
12 Maykel Fernández Ballester Statistical
13 Gerardo Sánchez Rodríguez Delegate
14 Duniesky Pacheco Cala Commissioner

