Favorites to the 61 SNB title? Las Tunas and Camagüey make payroll official

Serious candidates for the title of the 61st National Baseball Series made their rosters official for the event this Thursday, January 6: Las Tunas and Camagüey.

The DT of the Lumberjacks, Pablo Civil, declared to HIT that There is no other alternative than to seek a second title for the Las Tunas team.

“Las Tunas has a mature team, made, highly competitive to seek that longed-for second championship,” he added.

It is one of the most stable teams in recent years: third place in the 59 and 60 SNB, runners-up in the 57 and champions in the 58.

To highlight in the making of the set, the inclusion of Danel Castro. At 45 years old, he is already a legend of the Lumberjacks and wants to continue “giving war”.

Not far away are the aspirations of Camagüey.

The Bulls want to return to the outposts and come to the discussion of the first place, as in the 59 Series.

The team will once again have their talented pitching as their main weapon, commanded, among others, by Yariel Rodríguez, Yosimar Cousín, José Ramón Rodríguez and Frank Madan Montejo.

PAYROLL OF THE TUNAS FOR THE 61st NATIONAL SERIES OF BASEBALL

RECEIVERS No one Yosvani Alarcón Tardío eleven two Rafael Viñales Alvarez 3. 4 3 Oberto Coca Peña 31 4 Deismel Hurtado Machado (N) 33 5 José David Espinosa Sánchez 13 FRAME PLAYERS No 6 Danel Castro Muñagorri one 7 Denis Peña Rivero 28 8 Yordanys Late Alarcon 10 9 Eduardo Antonio Garcia Torres 79 10 Andrés de la Cruz Matos twenty-one eleven Yudier Rondón Pavón twenty 12 Manuel Alejandro Avila Martinez 24 13 Carlos Rafael Rodríguez González (N) two 14 Yasel Perez Acosta (N) 87 fifteen Yunior Josué Otero Refeca 3 GARDENERS No 16 Yuniesky Larduet Domínguez 56 17 Leonis Ramón Figueredo García 16 18 Hector Luis Castillo Blair 38 19 Andres Quiala Herrera 8 twenty Jorge Antonio Yhonson Dixon 59 twenty-one Dailier Peña Torres 32 22 David Manuel Fernández Olivera 55 23 Eugenio Ramírez Saavedra 63 PITCHERS No 24 Carlos Juan Viera Alvarez 83 25 Yudiel Rodríguez León 17 26 Yoalkis Cruz Rondón 51 27 Yosbel Alarcón Tardío 85 28 Alberto Pablo Civil Hidalgo 23 29 Angel Sánchez Pérez 54 30 Alejandro Meneses Abelleira 53 31 Yasel Luis Labrada Goulborne 42 32 Keniel Ferrás Pérez 82 33 Jose Adiel Moreno Osorio 52 3. 4 Yoidel Castañeda Donny 27 35 Anier Pérez Gonzalvo 74 36 Lixander Cruz Jomarrón 40 37 Maikol López Esperanza (N) 61 38 Yoelkis Cruz Fuentes (N) fifteen 39 Eleisis Valera Banegas 94 40 Yerlandi Ramón Osorio Fedé 35 MANAGEMENT GROUP No Function one Pablo Alberto Civil Espinosa 9 director two Rolando Ponce de León Rodríguez 36 C / Banking 3 Jorge Hierrezuelo Tamayo 4 Assistant 4 Abeysi Pantoja Diaz 12 Assistant 5 Reynaldo Infante Millán Four. Five P / Physical 6 Rodolfo Correa Lobaina 25 E / Picheo 7 Felix Núñez González 18 E / Picheo 8 Hubert brito machado C / Bates 9 Blas Hernández Almaguer Doctor 10 Ruperto Morales Blanco Physiotherapist eleven Daniubal Díaz Chacón Psychologist 12 Osmel Gutierrez Collazo Statistical 13 Heriberto Damian Cruz Rivero Delegate 14 Jose Luis Rodriguez Perez Commissioner

CAMAGÜEY PAYROLL FOR THE 61st NATIONAL BASEBALL SERIES

RECEIVERS

one Yendry Tellez Acevedo Four. Five two Luis Enrique Gomez Perez 31 3 Jorge Álvares Rodríguez 49 4 Osvaldo Duany Silveira (N) 40 FRAME PLAYERS No 5 Leslie Anderson Stephens 54 6 Alexander Ayala Garcia 4 7 Yordanis Samón Matamoros 8 8 Eleazar Lame Martinez one 9 Eglis Eugellés Antúnez eleven 10 Yosbel Pérez Gutiérrez 81 eleven Adrián Hernández Tamayo 12 12 Liván Amaro López 22 13 Leonardo Casado Altema (N) 3 GARDENERS No 14 Lisván Fajardo Costilla (N) 61 fifteen Leonel Moas Acevedo twenty 16 Luis González Ascuy 9 17 Annier Fonseca Luperon 19 18 Yanmichel Flores Galván 88 19 Jorge Cardoza Riverón 51 twenty Cristian Jordán Martínez Pérez (N) 10 twenty-one Michael Thompson Terry 56 PITCHERS No 22 Yariel Humberto Rodríguez Yordi 29 23 Frank Madan Montejo 14 24 Yosimar Cousin La Rosa 30 25 José Ramón Rodríguez Menéndez 83 26 Juan Sebastian Contreras Esquivel 44 27 Angel Luis Márquez Guerra 43 28 Yusney Saborit Ochoa 76 29 Lizander Hernández Betancourt 64 30 Pedro Luis Guzman Ortiz fifteen 31 Javier Del Pino Pérez twenty-one 32 Julio Raízan Montesinos González 99 33 Alejandro Leon Ramos 35 3. 4 Rodolfo Sorís Yera 62 35 Julio César Martínez Ramírez 94 36 Marlon Isidro Soriano Casas 65 37 David Brito Pérez 36 38 Riquelme Odelín Marrero (N) 23 39 Luis Mario Macías Ferrer (N) 39 40 Mario Marzo Gallo (N) 16 41 Roger Trench Garcia 3. 4 MANAGEMENT GROUP No one Miguel Borroto González Four. Five director two Rubén Alexis Martínez Puig fifty C / Banking 3 Mario Leonel Moa Jals twenty Assistant 4 Norberto Martínez Benítez 37 Assistant 5 Rolando Valhuerdis Bencomo 75 P / Physical 6 Pedro Luis Lazo Iglesias 99 E / Picheo 7 Edilberto Serrano Sánchez 42 E / Picheo 8 Ismael Carbonel Paneque C / Bates 9 Alfredo Espinoza Martin Doctor 10 Ivan Lachicott German Physiotherapist eleven Eugenio Perez Alzugaray Psychologist 12 Maykel Fernández Ballester Statistical 13 Gerardo Sánchez Rodríguez Delegate 14 Duniesky Pacheco Cala Commissioner

