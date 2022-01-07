First snow of the season falls over NYC

A widespread winter storm that started early Friday has created dangerous conditions in some areas of the city, with 1 to 3 inches of snow falling per hour.

The snow began to fall after midnight and a few hours later it spread throughout the tri-state area, according to the National Weather Service.

“NWS radar captures bands of heavy snow, some reporting 1-3 inches per hour. Travel has become very dangerous with snow cover on all roads that have not been serviced,” the Service wrote in a message on social networks.

Up to 5 inches of snow is expected to cover much of the region, including the city, and wreak havoc on the last morning commute of the work week.

Another weather service in the city posted a message on social networks informing when the snow started.

“1:40 am: The constant snow bands are beginning to spread into northern New Jersey and the New York subway. Expect snowfall rates to increase a bit over the next hour or two,” the New York Metro warned. Weather.

Air and road temperatures near or below the freezing mark will cause dangerous conditions throughout the region.

At 7 am, the Meteorological Service’s count of how much snow had fallen at various points in the city was as follows:

Snow totals as of 7 AM … ❄️LaGuardia: 8.4 “

❄️Bridgeport: 8.2 “

❄️Islip: 5.6 “

❄️Central Park: 5.5 “

❄️JFK: 5.5 “

Public school buildings will be open, according to the Department of Education, which added that “time-related student and staff delays will be excused.”

Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York are closed and there is no distance learning.

During a morning news conference, Mayor Eric Adams defended his decision to keep the schools open.

“Children need to go to school,” Adams said. “We have no more days to lose and the long-term impact of leaving our children at home is going to affect us for years. I am not going to contribute to it.”

Later, the mayor posted a video on his twitter account in which he is seen walking through the snow on his way to become mayor. The mayor’s message is that the city should continue with its daily activities even with the snowfall.

All branches of the Brooklyn Public Library, the New York Public Library, which covers the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island, and the Queens Public Library will open at noon on Friday due to inclement weather, authorities said.

The city’s Sanitation department reported that its staff and teams had been working for hours to clear the snow.

“Update from Friday morning: the snow has been falling for a few hours and we hope it will continue to fall for a while longer. Our salt spreaders and plows have already been working for hours,” said Health.

