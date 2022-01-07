First statements by Román González after knowing the date of the trilogy against Gallo Estrada

Román “Chocolatito” González looks calm, extremely relaxed for what is coming to him, perhaps it is due to extensive experience of facing big challenges. Accustomed to the demands of the camps, Chocolatito decided not to repeat the mistake of the second fight against the Aztec champion, Juan Francisco Estrada. González intends to have three months of preparation for the trilogy, for that reason he left at the end of December to resume the leisurely camp for a few weeks while he was in Nicaragua.

Chocolatito is a man of few words. After knowing the date of the expected 115-pound fight against Estrada, which will be March 5, he was enthusiastic about training with a fixed course, not like on other occasions, intoxicated by the uncertainty of when the fight will be. “I feel super motivated and grateful to God to be back at camp. I plan to do a good job as we have done with all the camps. I will do my best, “said the fighter for the FightHype YouTube Channel.

It was striking that when he was asked about the place of the fight, he admitted not knowing much about it, however, in different media it is handled that the fight will be at the Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California, to try to exploit the Mexican market . Chocolatito has won four of his last five fights since the loss against Rungvisai, however, there was much controversy with the ruling of the last one: the majority of journalists in the coverage of the fight had seen the Nicaraguan winner, but the judges ruled otherwise.