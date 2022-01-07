Fluminense confirms that the sale of Nino to Tigres fell

Editorial Mediotiempo

Although Tigers they already took for almost done the arrival of Nino Mota this winter transfer market, the president of Fluminense, Mario bittencourt, confirmed that the sale fell after they will not receive the figure they tried to negotiate with Criciúma, owner of 40 percent of the player’s pass.

The leader explained that they sought to negotiate with Criciúma so that the Fluminense it will stay with 4.5 million dollars for the transfer for 60 percent of the pass, but they did not accept, even though a minute of the contract had already been drawn up.

“The president of Tigers spoke to me directly and Tigres’ offer was $ 5 million, but we wanted a minimum of 4.4 for us, 4.5 million minimum for our 60 percent. For us it was a fair thing for the market value and Criciúma I do not acceptThen things stayed there ”, he said in a conference.

“Even we draw up the contract, but Criciúma withdrew because he understood that he would like better value. When the answer came, I said to Little boy and to president of Tigres-MEX“

Now with the dead negotiation for the $ 5 million, Little boy will have to report to the preseason of the Brazilian team, although according to the president Bittencourt, could still accept a new proposal by the Olympic champion.

“Little boy He told me that if the possibility of Mexico there was no problem, because then it was not for him and he was very happy with Fluminense, who would be happy to present himself to the preseason and if there was a new proposal, he would accept it ”.