Fnac lowers the price of this 75 “Samsung 8K TV… € 1,870!

With the use of technology Quantum dot , which is always synonymous with reliability in what is displayed and a use of high power brightness, this model does not lack Artificial Intelligence to detect the conditions that exist in the place where it is installed and, therefore Without you having to do anything, you can always enjoy the best possible configuration. It is important to note that this Samsung QE75Q800T has a excellent performance scaling for speed and precision, which is achieved by using the advanced Upscaling Ultra HD tool.

The device we are talking about is really interesting, since it has a large screen (specifically 75 inches ) that will allow you to fully enjoy all kinds of content. And when we say this is that it does not matter what you want to see, since even the games go perfectly since the frequency of the panel QLED integrated is 120 Hz which ensures that the change of the images is very fast. Obviously, this model does not lack compatibility with the use of a wide dynamo color range (HDR10 +), since it is capable of working with a color volume of no less than 100%.

An incredible offer at Fnac

You will seldom find this television at the price that is right now in the aforementioned online store, since at this time you can get it saving nothing more and nothing less than 1,870 euros. An outrage for a device that ensures excellent image quality for a long time and that allows you to enjoy home theater as you have always wanted. The purchase link is the one that we leave behind this paragraph and, in it, you will not have to pay anything for the shipment if you are a Fnac member.

All are virtues in this Samsung

To begin with, this television does not lack a good operating system, since it has Tizen in its latest version which ensures that you can install from games to all streaming video service clients that exist today (such as Amazon Prime Video or Netflix). Its use, in addition, is very simple and with the remote you can perform all the actions with ease. As it cannot be otherwise, this Samsung model does not lack access to the voice assistants most current.

Finally, we believe it is important to mention that in the sound section this Samsung QE75Q800T is above average since it includes a 4.2.2 system of 50W with a pair of subwoofer that ensure excellent definition since you can use technologies such as Dolby Digital Plus. Besides, the connectivity will not have any problem even to access the Internet (it has WiFi and Ethernet) and, apart, its four HDMI ports They are more than enough for this great TV of very good quality.