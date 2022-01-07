“For the next decade and beyond”: The luxurious Cadillac InnerSpace looks into the future of autonomous driving (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

The fully autonomous capability of this electric car prototype allows its two passengers to further explore the world around them, according to the company.

As part of the Consumer Electronics Show 2022, which takes place between 5 and 8 January in Las Vegas, the luxury car brand Cadillac presented its vision of the future of autonomous personal mobility with the electric car prototype Cadillac InnerSpace.

According to the company, the fully autonomous capability of the InnerSpace allows its two passengers to further explore the world around them, as well as the interior of the vehicle, with more personalized features “that add new dimensions to the luxury experience” of the company.

Designed on the Ultium platform, the vehicle features batteries with modular design cells that can be stacked vertically or horizontally. This in turn makes it possible to optimize the cabin and provides an extremely low seating position, similar to that of a sports car.

The InnerSpace has inside a large “immersive and panoramic” screen which allows passengers to select from “Augmented Reality Engagement, Entertainment and Wellness Recovery” themes, plus the possibility that more themes will be available to download wirelessly in the future.

The exterior design consists of expansive panoramic glass on the roof and part of the sides of the body. When the doors are opened, the roof expands upward and the seats slide back to make getting in and out of the car easier.

Furthermore, the tires feature SoundComfort technology, designed to help mitigate the resonance of sound waves while driving. This, according to Cadillac, allows for quieter movement.

“The vehicles in the Cadillac Halo concept portfolio are designed to provide effortless travel through extraordinary means,” explains Bryan Nesbitt, CEO General Motors, the company responsible for making and selling Cadillac cars. “They are visions for the next decade and beyond, showing the possibilities offered by General Motors’ comprehensive approach to autonomous driving technology with the goal of a world without accidents, zero emissions and zero congestion“.