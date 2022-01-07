Franco Arizala, new signing of Alianza

Franco Arizala, Colombian striker, a 35-year-old naturalized Mexican, will be the new reinforcement of alliance for him Closing 2022.

The white box moved its chips after the announcement that its star, Duvier Riascos, did not continue with the club and took on the services of another striker of Colombian origin.

The capital team announced on their social networks the incorporation of the forward for the Clausura 2022.

The last participation of the South American attacker was in the Deportivo Pereira of the first division of Colombia with which he reached the final home run of the final tournament where they managed to save themselves from relegation. It should be mentioned that the coffee team reached the final of the Cup tournament, which ended up losing to Atlético Nacional. The forward played 17 games where he scored only two goals.

Arizala comes with a history of Colombian and Mexican clubs, where he managed to be two-time Aztec soccer champion in the season 2013-2014 to be crowned with the Leon team. He also had a fleeting passage through Arab soccer but has always remained in Aztec and Colombian clubs.