From being the ‘new Steve Jobs’ to the CEO who ripped off Silicon Valley

A US jury found guilty this past Monday of four of eleven charges of which the most famous entrepreneur in Silicon Valley was accused, Elizabeth holmes. The executive was charged with a millionaire fraud after having ensured that your company, Theranos, had developed a revolutionary system capable of predicting various diseases through blood tests. With this hopeful promise for the medical world, Holmes catapulted to stardom and came to be compared to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

In this sense, the 37-year-old businesswoman from Washington was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and another of conspiracy. The jury did not reach a consensus on three more charges than Holmes was singled out for. Pending a final judgment, each charge may carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of about $ 250,000: about 221,000 euros to the current change. In addition, it would be forced to return the money to those who have been scammed by what promised to be a turning point in science, and has finally turned out to be a lie that has fallen by its own weight.

He abandoned his studies at the age of 19



Theranos, this innovative technology in the health sector and clinical laboratories, was founded in 2003. A year earlier he had started his chemistry studies at the prestigious Stanford American University. Thanks to the money he received from a scholarship and his knowledge of Chinese, he obtained a place at the Singapore Genome Institute. There he worked on the development of new methods for the detection of different types of coronavirus through blood or nasal swabs, as is currently done with Covid-19.



Elizabeth Holmes, CEO of Theranos, on her way out of court. EFE Agency

Upon his return to the United States, he officially filed the patent, verbatim, for a “medical device for analytical monitoring and drug supply”. At just 19 years old and during the second year of his career he founded Real-Time Cures, registering its headquarters in the Californian town of Palo Alto. Later, after changing her name to Theranos, she dropped out of school to pursue her idea full time. The following year, in 2004, he captured the attention of investors such as the IT entrepreneur Larry ellison or the media mogul Rupert murdock. At that time the firm increased its money in 400 million dollars, about 353,530,000 euros at the current change.

“Secret” technology in an opaque direction



However, in later years, Theranos operated secretly: without revealing or offering details about the developments they carried out. This high level of secrecy is a strategy imitated by other ‘big tech’ to avoid competition and attract investors. Its expansion, after offering more than 200 different medical tests on blood thanks With punctures without using a syringe, he positioned it throughout almost every state in the United States. Its price was a quarter lower than traditional tests carried out in other laboratories.

This made the American pharmacy chain Walgreens to partner with Theranos to offer the supposedly revolutionary tests in its stores in California and Arizona. At that time the company had 500 workers on the staff and it was valued at 9,000 million dollars, about 7,954 million euros. Likewise, Elizabeth Holmes, as CEO, had the direct control of 50% of the entity’s equity. It all got to the point where the famous economic magazine Forbes included her in the list of the 400 richest billionaires in the world. In the ranking he reached the 110th position with a estimated fortune in $ 4.5 billion, about 3,977 million euros.



Covers of Forbes and Fortunes magazines, starring Elizabeth Holmes. Information

The beginning of the end: 2015



However, the diary The Wall Street Journal published at the end of 2015 a series of research articles in which questioned the credibility of Theranos’ analyzes and accused the company of, among other things, diluting blood samples obtained from patients to increase their volume. According to Agencia EFE, these accusations led the US Department of Justice to file charges against Holmes and the former president and former director of operations of the company, Ramseh “Sunny” Balwani (Holmes’s ex-partner), whom he accused of having misled investors, doctors and patients.

Thus broke out the judicial process that leads us to the final verdict with the dissolution of the company last September 2018. After calling about 30 witnesses, the prosecution tried to show that Holmes knew that the product he was selling to investors, a machine called Edison, it was a real shamBut she was still committed to the success of the company. Testifying in his own defense, Holmes acknowledged the “mistakes” in the development of Theranos, but maintained that it “never knowingly disappointed” patients or investors.

A character worthy of fiction



To get this meteoric rise, and Earn a niche in the hyper-masculinized world of Silicon Valley CEOsHolmes built a character for himself. With a sober aesthetic of neutral clothing, a deep and particular voice, and the opaque methodology in which he ran his company, he imitated other CEOs such as Steve Jobs. Is image cared to the millimeter in all his public appearances he could have been part of the charade to fit into the business world. The protagonist of this story, worthy of science fiction, came to be named by the Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Currently, the video platform Hbo made the documentary ‘Bleeding Silicon Valley’, which chronicles the stardom of Theranos and how Elizabeth Holmes came to be positioned as a revelation of science and technology. Also, according to The Verge, Apple TV to produce a biopic based on this controversial story. The person in charge of giving life to the peculiar CEO will be the laureate Jennifer Lawrence.